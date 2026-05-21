Mr. Brown’s Pet Shop Lockhart’s favorite pet stop has heart behind every wag Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

In the heart of downtown Lockhart, 115 N Commerce St #101, a small pet shop with a big personality is building community one wagging tail at a time. Mr. Brown’s Pet Stop, owned by Jamee Warden, has become more than just a place to buy pet food and supplies, it has become a gathering place for pet lovers across Caldwell County.

The inspiration behind the business began with a chocolate Labrador named Jack Brown. “Mr. Brown’s Pet Stop was inspired by my chocolate Lab, Mr. Jack Brown,” Warden said. “I had wanted to open a pet store for years, but I had a lot to learn first.”

Long before opening her shop in Lockhart, Warden was living in Winter Park in 2007, working in a coffee shop and dreaming about what her future business could become. During quiet moments at work, she began sketching out ideas for a store that would feel welcoming, personal and community centered.

“I’ve always loved connecting with people and the stories that make up their lives,” she said. “I wanted a space that could connect people from all walks of life and create a fun atmosphere for pets and their people.”

Today, that vision is reflected throughout the shop. Unlike large corporate pet retailers, Warden says the strength of her business lies in personal relationships and a deep understanding of pet nutrition. “I believe the heart behind my shop and the knowledge of pet nutrition is what sets me apart,” she said.

With more than a decade of experience helping pet owners improve the diets of dogs and cats, Warden has developed a loyal customer base that values both her expertise and her genuine care for animals. “When you see what a diet change can do for an animal, that gives you confidence that keeps building with every pet helped,” she said.

Warden emphasizes that quality nutrition is not about luxury or expensive trends, but prevention and long-term health. “We want your pet to thrive, not only survive,” she said. “At the very least, flipping over the bag and knowing what ingredients are in your pet’s food is imperative.”

She also hopes customers leave feeling understood and supported. “I hope they leave feeling that they were genuinely helped, heard, and know that someone other than themselves cares deeply about how their pets are doing,” Warden said. “Or at the very least, I hope they had fun and leave saying, ‘That was such a cute little shop. What a great space for Lockhart.’”

In addition to pet supplies and nutrition advice, Mr. Brown’s Pet Stop hosts community-focused events throughout the year, including “Good Dog Bingo” gatherings from April through December and seasonal community walks during the fall.

Warden believes every pet and household is unique, and she encourages owners to find feeding and care routines that best fit their lifestyles. “Each pet and customer are different,” she said. “No two households are likely the same. If people keep that in mind and do what is best for their household and their pet, that alignment is worth its weight in gold.”

For many in Lockhart, Mr. Brown’s Pet Stop has become more than a pet store, it is a welcoming neighborhood hub built on compassion, education and community connection. You can find out more at www.mrbrownspetstop.com.