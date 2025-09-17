Superintendent of the Year, Region 13: LISD’s Mark Estrada Share:







By Lockhart ISD Staff

Lockhart ISD Superintendent Mark Estrada has been honored as the Region 13 Superintendent of the Year, a prestigious recognition announced during the annual TASA/TASB TxEDCON conference.

The award highlights Estrada’s leadership and commitment to advancing educational excellence across the district. Under his guidance, Lockhart ISD has focused on building a culture of trust, collaboration, and high expectations for both students and staff.

District officials emphasized that this recognition reflects not only Estrada’s efforts, but also the support and dedication of the entire school community—including the school board, teachers, staff, students, and families. Together, they have worked to strengthen programs, expand opportunities, and maintain a standard of excellence throughout the district.

“This recognition is not about me, it belongs to our students, our dedicated staff, our supportive school board, our parents, and the entire Lockhart community. Everything we achieve in Lockhart ISD is because of the collective commitment to putting kids first and working together. I’m proud to serve alongside such incredible people who make Lockhart a special place for children to learn and grow.” Mark Estrada

The Superintendent of the Year program, sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), recognizes outstanding district leaders who exemplify strong leadership, student achievement, and a commitment to public education. Region 13 encompasses school districts across Central Texas, making this recognition a significant honor for both Estrada and Lockhart ISD.