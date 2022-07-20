Mural at Lions Park draws praise￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Keep Lockhart Beautiful Summer Mural Program’s held an unveiling of the Lion’s Park Mural on Saturday, July 16.

The walls around the park’s bathroom were painted with artwork from several Lockhart High School students, LHS teacher and Summer Mural Program Co-Facilitator Amanda Diaz, and Allison Geneser, an artist and owner of Lone Star Workshop, as well as the Program Director of the Summer Mural Program.

Lockhart Mayor Lew White and Lockhart Downtown Business Association President and Chair of Keep Lockhart Beautiful Sally Daniel were among those on hand for the unveiling, as were LHS students Ximena Contreras, Annelise Epperson-Jones, Julisa Ramirez, Melyssa Romera Rodriguez, and Lillianna Utzinger.

The mural was funded in part by a grant from Caldwell County Community Service Foundation.

Geneser said the students showed up each day from July 5-15 despite the “intense heat.” She also thanked Lockhart Parks Director Travis Hughes and the Caldwell County Community Service Foundation.

“Also, this would not have been possible without Sally’s support and help. Sally and I had been talking about this program a couple of years ago, of course, COVID happened, and we had no Parks Director, so we had to wait.

“We are very proud of all the students. We hope to do more mural projects in the future. The heat was intense, but everybody was here every day. Our bodies were sore every day, but it was worth it. But it’s been a really wonderful experience.”

The artwork was recently vandalized, Lockhart Police are aware. A clear coat of varnish has been added to protect the art. If vandalism happens again, the graffiti can be removed without taking off the artwork.

The project falls under the public art initiative with Keep Lockhart Beautiful.

Diaz, who teachers Law and Public Safety at Lockhart High School., said her students came each day either from 7-11 a.m., or from 8 a.m. to noon.

“They really put so much into it.,” Diaz said. “I loved seeing their creativity.”

At the unveiling, Daniel thanked all involved with the project.

“I want to thank Amanda and Allison and all of or artists for braving the heat day after day to create this mural for the community to enjoy,” said Daniel. “You have done an outstanding job and should feel proud of what you’ve accomplished together.”

White said this was what he envisions for Lockhart.

“I’m continually amazed at how much talent we have in this town,” White said. “I really love this type of project. It’s a really high-visibility type of project from the highway. It’s something when y’all come back to visit when you’re off to college, you can say, ‘I painted that.’”