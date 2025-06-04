LISD Recognizes 2024–2025 Teacher Incentive Allotment Designations Share:







By LISD Staff

Lockhart, TX

Sixty-eight Lockhart ISD teachers have earned designations through the Texas Education Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA), placing them on the pathway toward $100K. In total, $729,863 in incentive funding was awarded to teachers across the district for the 2024–2025 school year.

This year’s designations include 28 teachers at the “Recognized” level, 18 at the “Exemplary” level, and 22 at the “Master” level. Of the 68 total designations, 17 teachers received a new designation, and 9 teachers improved to a higher designation.

“We’re proud of our TIA recipients for their commitment to professional growth and student success,” said Superintendent Mark Estrada. “This program is just one of many ways our educators are making a meaningful impact in the classroom every day.”

In addition to the new designations, Lockhart ISD’s latest TIA expansion and system modification recently approved by TEA, will dramatically increase eligibility across the district for the 2025-2026 school year. As a result, approximately 75% of all teachers will now qualify for participation in TIA, and the district will continue working toward even greater inclusion in the years ahead. Previously, 48% of teachers in LISD were eligible for TIA designations.

The new system introduces fixed performance targets for student growth and teacher evaluation (T-TESS), replacing previous percentile-based rankings. This allows more educators to meet consistent standards rather than compete against one another. Additionally, Lockhart ISD will begin piloting Student Learning Objectives (SLOs) in 2025–2026 for fine arts and special education teachers, aiming to eventually include all teachers in the program.

Established through House Bill 3 during the 86th Texas Legislature in 2019, the TIA program allows districts to reward, recruit, and retain effective teachers by offering substantial financial incentives. Designated teachers in Lockhart ISD may earn up to $5,500 for “Recognized,” up to $11,000 for “Exemplary,” and up to $20,000 for “Master” designations. To be eligible, teachers must demonstrate consistent student growth and strong classroom performance through T-TESS evaluations.

Lockhart ISD also requires teachers to hold ESL certification to meet the growing needs of its multilingual learner population, which has increased by over 350% in the past 10 years.

“Lockhart ISD looks forward to celebrating even more TIA-designated teachers in the coming years,” added Estrada. “We have some of the most outstanding teachers in Texas, and this program allows them to stay in the classroom and continue making a difference.”

To learn more about the Teacher Incentive Allotment, visit TIAtexas.org or the Lockhart ISD TIA Web