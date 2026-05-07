Plum Creek Records to host folksinger Fussell May 13 Share:







LOCKHART, TX

Plum Creek Records & Tapes presents North Carolina-based folksinger Jake Xerxes Fussell on May 13th at Commerce Hall with support from Alex Dupree. Jake Xerxes Fussell returns to Lockhart following a sold-out performance at Lockhart Arts & Craft his last visit.

Reared in Georgia and now settled in North Carolina, Jake Xerxes Fussell has established himself as a devoted listener and contemplative interpreter of a vast array of so-called folk songs, lovingly sourced from a personal store of favorites. He has released five studio albums to-date, beginning with his self-titled debut album, released by Paradise of Bachelors in 2015.

His most recent studio album When I’m Called was produced by James Elkington and features the playing of Ben Whiteley (The Weather Station), Joe Westerlund (Bon Iver, Califone), and others. Blake Mills contributes guitars on several tracks. Joan Shelley and Robin Holcomb provide backing vocals. In their review of the record, Pitchfork wrote: “No other American singer is repurposing our old folk scripts with so much authority or ingenuity.”

More recently, Fussell and Elkington collaborated on the music for Rebuilding – a feature film directed by Max Walker-Silverman and starring Josh O’Connor. A soundtrack of the same name was released on Fat Possum Records in November 2025.

Alex Dupree is a songwriter based in Austin, TX. He released his first album in 2005, a piece of shambolic bedroom folk made with a group of friends called the Trapdoor Band. NPR called it “both poetic and political.” Over the course of three LPs with this group, and one under the pseudonym Idyl, Alex would root himself firmly but idiosyncratically in the traditions of American songwriting. “Sounds continue to unfold in ways that are timeless,” one reviewer wrote for Yahoo! Music’s Top 100 Albums of 2007, “Dupree just needed to discover them and dust them off.” During this time, he was also recording and touring extensively with Zookeeper, the folk-rock zag of emo pioneer Chris Simpson (Mineral).

More information and you may purchase tickets at:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jake-xerxes-fussell-with-alex-dupree-at-commerce-hall-tickets-1984561386530