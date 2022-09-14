Police arrest girl, 12, following LJHS threatening note￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

For the second time in less than two weeks, Lockhart Police have arrested students for leaving threatening messages in school restrooms.

This time, a 12-year-old female was arrested on Friday, Sept. 9, following a threatening note being found in the girls’ restroom at Lockhart Junior High School.

Investigators said the girl confessed to the crime. She is now facing terroristic threat charges — a felony.

Due to the nature of the threat, Lockhart Police and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office have increased their presence at Lockhart ISD campuses.

Due to being under the age of 18, the girl’s identity will not be released to the public.

In late August, a threatening message was written at a girls’ bathroom at Lockhart High School, and police soon arrested a 16-year-old male and three females between the ages of 15 and 16.

Following the arrest last week at LJHS, LJHS Principal Karen Nixon released the following letter to parents and staff at the junior high school:

“Dear Lockhart Junior High School Parents,

“At the end of the (recent) school day, two students reported to a campus administrator that they found a note in the girls’ restroom written on toilet paper. It communicated a school threat with no indication of dates or times.

“Campus administration immediately contacted Lockhart ISD administration and the Lockhart Police Department School Resource Officer. An investigation is underway.

“The school district has arranged for an increased presence of officers from the Lockhart Police Department and Caldwell County Sheriff’s Officer for student and staff safety tomorrow.

“We encourage parents to visit with their children to see if anyone else has seen or heard anything that may help with this investigation. If so, please report the information to me at Karen.Nixon@lockhart.txed.net or by phone 512-398-0774. Or, you can submit a tip on the district website at www.lockhartisd.org through “Alert ISD.” Also, there is a community reporting system anyone can use called https://iwatchtx.org/, where you can report suspicious activities or behaviors that may indicate criminal, terroristic, or school safety-related threats.

“Parents, please speak with your children about the real consequences that come with committing a felony such as a school threat. The consequences are the same, whether the threat is real or a joke–it results in an arrest and significant school and legal action.

“Thank you,

“Karen Nixon

“Principal

“Lockhart Junior High School”