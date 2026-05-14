Prairie Lea Baptist Church Marks 175 Years Share:







By Robert Lanning

Prairie Lea Baptist Church

Long before Texas had railroads, electricity, paved highways, or air conditioning, a small group of Baptist settlers gathered in the piney woods of East Texas to organize a church.

They could not have imagined that 175 years later, the congregation they founded would still be meeting every Sunday morning on the banks of the San Marcos River.

This year, Prairie Lea Baptist Church celebrated its 175th anniversary, marking a rare milestone in American religious history and preserving one of the oldest continuing congregations in Texas.

Founded in June 1850 in San Augustine County as Shiloh Baptist Church of Christ, the congregation began with just eight charter members: David Cherry, A.A. Johnson, James Noel, Samuel J. Wright, and their wives Elizabeth Johnson, Frances Johnson, Sarah Noel, and Mary Wright.

At the time, Texas itself was still young. The Republic of Texas had joined the United States only five years earlier. California’s Gold Rush had begun just two years before. Abraham Lincoln was an obscure former congressman practicing law in Illinois, still a decade away from the presidency. The telephone, automobile, electric lighting, and airplane had not yet been invented.

Less than a year after organizing, the congregation made a decision that would permanently shape its future. On May 16, 1851, church members loaded their families, tools, livestock, and possessions into wagons and headed west across Texas frontier country. Historians believe the group followed the historic El Camino Real, the old Spanish Royal Road, stretching from Louisiana through Nacogdoches toward San Antonio.

The journey covered more than 300 miles across undeveloped territory. Traveling approximately twelve miles a day, the settlers endured heat, mud, exhaustion, and uncertainty. Twenty-seven days later, on June 12, 1851, they crossed onto the west bank of the San Marcos River near present-day Prairie Lea. Church clerk Samuel Wright later described the trip in the church record book as “long, wearisome and fatiguing.” The congregation never relocated again.

In its earliest decades, Prairie Lea Baptist Church had no permanent sanctuary. Members met in homes, borrowed buildings, and community spaces. Baptisms were conducted directly in the San Marcos River, where church members gathered on Sunday afternoons to witness new converts publicly profess their faith. The church met monthly, typically on the second Saturday and Sunday of each month.

It was not until 1912, sixty-one years after arriving in Prairie Lea, that the congregation constructed its first dedicated church building. According to church records, the building committee proposed a 30-by-40-foot structure costing $1,121, not including seating. The church was built on part of the Malloch Estate property and became the congregation’s first permanent home.

For decades after settling in Prairie Lea, the church continued using its original name, Shiloh Baptist Church. On June 8, 1871, church members unanimously voted to rename the congregation Prairie Lea Baptist Church. But despite the official action, church clerks continued recording the congregation as “Shiloh” for another forty years.

Finally, on Sept. 22, 1912, under the leadership of Pastor J.D. Ballard, the congregation voted a second time to formally adopt the Prairie Lea Baptist Church name permanently. Today, the church’s original founding document still hangs in the church entrance. The heading identifies the congregation as “Prairie Lea Baptist Church,” while the body text refers to it as “Shiloh Church”, evidence of the church’s unusual dual identity and uninterrupted history.

The church’s 175-year history spans nearly every major chapter of American history. The congregation existed before the Civil War and remained active during Reconstruction, when Federal troops were stationed in Prairie Lea. It survived both World Wars, the Great Depression, economic downturns, droughts, and population shift that caused many rural Texas communities to disappear entirely.

Parts of the church’s records from the 1910s and 1920s were reportedly lost in a fire, leaving gaps in the names and service years of several early pastors. Church members acknowledge there are ministers who once stood behind the pulpit whose names are now “known only to God.” Despite those losses, the congregation’s continuity never broke.

Across its history, the church has been led by 29 pastors. The first was E. Lucas, who served from 1850 to 1851. Current pastor Bro. Keith Maddox has led the congregation since September 2015 after coming to Prairie Lea from a Christian camp in Loranger, Louisiana. The church’s longest-serving pastor was Joel Densman, who served for more than fifteen years between 1999 and 2014.

One of Prairie Lea Baptist Church’s most distinctive historical treasures hangs above its baptistery. In 1944, while local young men fought in Normandy and across the Pacific during World War II, the women of the church commissioned artist Winnie Graham Cook to paint a mural depicting the River Jordan.

The mural measures fifteen feet long and five feet high and remains in the sanctuary today. Every baptism performed in the church over the past eighty years has taken place beneath the painted Jordan scene. Cook signed the painting in the lower-right corner: “Winnie Graham Cook, ’44.”

The church’s story is closely tied to the history of Prairie Lea itself. The community was first settled in 1839, only three years after the fall of the Alamo. During the days of the Republic of Texas, Prairie Lea was even seriously considered as a possible site for the capital of the new republic. One of the church’s early neighbors was Captain James Hughes Callahan, a survivor of the Goliad Massacre and a prominent Texas frontiersman.

Prairie Lea Baptist Church formally celebrated its 175th anniversary during the weekend of April 25–26, 2026, with a community block party, worship services, and historical commemorations attended by former members, local residents, and visitors from across Texas.

The theme for the anniversary celebration was “Faithful Then, Faithful Now.” Church leaders say the congregation’s mission today remains much the same as it was when eight settlers gathered in East Texas in 1850.