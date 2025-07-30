Prairie Lea FFA attends FFA Conference Share:







By PLISD Staff

Screenshot

Prairie Lea ISD would like to recognize, Kendall Nielson, Maggie Natardus, Lakota Hamilton, Cass Cunningham, Trynt Kemp, and Alan Patino for representing the local chapter at the 97th Texas FFA Convention held in Fort Worth.

This event brings together thousands of FFA members from across the state to celebrate leadership, agriculture, and the future of Texas. PLISD students had the opportunity to attend workshops, hear from inspiring speakers, and connect with fellow FFA members while learning valuable lessons in service, commitment, and personal growth.

Congratulations to all the students and thank you to the parent volunteers and Miss Lux PLISD’s new Ag teacher for representing Prairie Lea so well.