Prairie Lea ISD appoints Steve Brown as new Athletic Director







By Prairie Lea ISD Staff

Prairie Lea Independent School District is excited to share the news that Coach Steven Brown has been appointed as the new Athletic Director for the district.

In this dual role, Coach Brown will not only oversee the entire Athletic Department but will also continue to serve as the Head Football Coach, bringing his extensive experience and passion for sports to both positions.

His leadership is expected to foster a strong athletic culture within the district, promoting excellence and teamwork among student-athletes.

The community looks forward to the positive impact Coach Brown will have on the development of athletic programs and the overall growth of students in Prairie Lea ISD.