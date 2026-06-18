Prepping for the big event Share:







Recently, the City of Lockhart Electric Department crew was caught in the act of helping bring patriotic spirit to Downtown Lockhart. Their hard work, along with many others, is helping prepare the community for the upcoming ‘Lockhart Celebrates America 250’ festivities.” From decorating downtown to getting everything ready for this special celebration, the City officials appreciate everyone’s dedication and hometown pride.

The City invites everyone to join them as they commemorate America’s 250th anniversary with a full day of family-friendly activities, entertainment, community fun and fireworks. View the complete schedule of events and learn more by visiting https://bit.ly/4nTahxD