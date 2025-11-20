Redevelopment project to host public meetings for input Share:







LOCKHART, TX

The City of Lockhart and the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) are launching an exciting new initiative to guide the redevelopment of several key blocks near Lockhart’s historic downtown district.

The proposed redevelopment area encompasses a multi-block section of downtown located between W. San Antonio Street and W. Live Oak Street (north–south) and Guadalupe Street and S. Church Street (west–east). The area includes property owned by the First Lockhart Baptist Church (FLBC) and the City of Lockhart. The LEDC has partnered with TBA Douglas Architects to lead community engagement and planning efforts to develop a comprehensive vision and design framework for the area. The plan will serve as a foundation for selecting qualified developers whose proposals reflect the community’s goals and character.

Specifically, the City, LEDC, and consultant team will collaborate with the FLBC and the community to establish a shared vision for the area’s future—addressing downtown character, public spaces, amenities, economic opportunities, and design priorities that meet the future needs of downtown businesses, residents, and visitors.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for Lockhart to shape the next chapter of its downtown,” said Mayor Lew White. “Downtown Lockhart is the heart of our community, and this project will ensure it continues to thrive as a vibrant, walkable, and welcoming place for businesses, residents, visitors, and future generations.”

The public is invited to participate in three community meetings designed to gather input and help shape the project’s vision. Each session will build upon the previous one, moving from broad community goals to detailed development concepts.

All meetings will be held at the Masur Building, 119 W. San Antonio Street, beginning at 6 p.m.

• Meeting #1 – Wednesday, November 19: Discussion will focus on the vision for downtown’s character, architecture, public spaces, and amenities.

• Meeting #2 – Wednesday, December 3: Discussion will explore economic development opportunities, market feasibility, and potential uses.

• Meeting #3 – Wednesday, December 17: Discussion will cover design standards, materials, scale, streetscape, and preservation priorities.

Community members are encouraged to attend all three meetings, but participation in any session is welcome and appreciated.

A project webpage will be available at https://bit.ly/447ZyGK for interested community members who are unable to attend. Through this website, residents will be able to see updates and presentations, as well as provide feedback via an online form.

Following completion of the planning initiative, the consultant team will develop a Request for Qualifications and Proposals (RFQP). Once issued, it will invite proposals from qualified development firms whose concepts align with the community’s shared vision, desired design principles, and development priorities. Future public meetings will be scheduled as developer proposals are reviewed and the City considers next steps toward implementation.