Remains found in Caldwell County, identification awaits Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The discovery of skeletal remains in the countryside outside of Luling has brought investigators back to the area and renewed attention to a disappearance case in recent years in Caldwell County.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office made an announcement on Sept. 18 stating, “Deputies responded to a report of skeletal remains discovered in the 1400 block of Biggs Road outside Luling.” The statement continued saying the discovery prompted an investigation and required additional examination to determine the identity of the remains.

“Additional examination is being conducted to determine if identification is possible and if there are any connections to known missing-person cases,” the Sheriff’s Office said in its statement. With few other details released by law agencies, the Sheriff’s office also urged patience as investigators work through the evidence. “We ask the public to avoid speculation and allow investigators the time necessary to conduct a thorough investigation,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

But as this new investigation begins, authorities are stressing an important point: the remains have not been identified, and have no confirmed connection any case yet.

For nearly six years, the rural roads outside Luling have been at the center of an unanswered question: What happened to 21-year-old Texas State University student Jason Landry after his car crashed along Salt Flat Road in December 2020?

His family, friends, and the Caldwell County community have never stopped searching and wondering where is Jason.

Even with the plea from the Sheriff to not speculate, news agencies and the public quickly turned attention back to the Landry case, whose disappearance has become one of Caldwell County’s most enduring mysteries.

What we know about the remains discovery:

•Skeletal remains have been found in rural Caldwell County.

•Their identity remains unknown.

•Authorities have not publicly announced the age or sex of the person, how long the remains may have been there, or how the person died.

Most importantly for a community familiar with Landry’s story, the Sheriff’s Office has not said the remains are his or even related to his case. Until investigators can identify them, any connection between the discovery and Landry or any other missing person remains speculation.

What we know about the Landry Case:

•Landry left San Marcos on the night of Dec. 13, 2020, traveling toward his family’s home in Missouri City for Christmas break. He never made it home.

•His vehicle was found crashed into a fence along Salt Flat Road outside Luling in the early morning hours of Dec. 14.

•Some of Landry’s personal belongings were found in and around the area, but Landry himself was nowhere to be found.

What began as a search for a missing college student soon grew into a massive effort across the rural landscape, drawing law enforcement officers, search teams, volunteers, family members, and others determined to find some indication of where Landry went after the crash.

Days became weeks, weeks became months, and now approaching six years.

Searchers returned again and again to the countryside around Salt Flat Road, covering fields, brush, and difficult terrain, looking for anything that might answer the questions left behind that December night.

The Texas Attorney General’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit became involved in 2022 at the request of local authorities, bringing additional resources to a case that had already received widespread attention.

The investigation has included reviews of evidence and search warrants, witness interviews, and assistance involving digital forensics, geospatial sciences, mapping, and criminal intelligence. Despite those efforts and repeated searches, Landry has never been found.

That history is what makes the latest discovery significant, and why investigators are urging caution.

Still, it is difficult for those who have followed the case not to think back to December 2020. Landry was a college student driving home for Christmas when an ordinary trip became a mystery that has lasted nearly six years. His abandoned vehicle and belongings provided investigators with a starting point, but never the answer everyone wanted most: where did Jason go? Every search that followed carried the possibility that something overlooked in the fields or along the rural roads might finally provide that answer. Every search that ended without finding him left the mystery intact.

The latest discovery now presents investigators with a different question. Before anyone can determine whether the remains solve an old mystery, authorities first have to determine whose story they belong to. Somewhere there may be a family waiting for an answer, whether that family is connected to a case known throughout Caldwell County or to a name the public has rarely, if ever, heard. Identification could bring investigators closer to explaining what happened to that person and could bring a family something that has been missing for far too long: certainty.

For Landry’s family and the countless people who have followed his disappearance, however, the discovery inevitably brings his name back into the conversation. That makes the accuracy of the identification especially important.

For now, investigators have skeletal remains of an unidentified person, and another search for answers unfolding along the rural roads outside Luling.