Ricke Keith Scott Share:







Ricke Keith Scott 71, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on August 7, 2026, in his hometown of Lockhart. He was born on August 28, 1954, in Lockhart, Texas, to Judge Leonard W. Scott and Bonnie Scott (Hinkle).

A lifelong Texan with deep roots in Lockhart, Ricke grew up in the community he loved and graduated from Lockhart High School in 1972.

Ricke dedicated 30 years of his life to law enforcement and public service. Over the course of his career, he served in various capacities and at one point served as an EMT and Fire Marshal for Caldwell County. He retired from the Austin Police Department in 2001 as a Sergeant.

Outside of work, Ricke had a deep love of history. He enjoyed watching historical programs and action movies, eating Bluebell ice cream and could be found spending time with the people who meant the most to him. His greatest joy was being surrounded by his children and grandchildren and making memories with them.

Ricke is survived by his children, Amanda Butts (Gerry) of Smithville, TX, Travis Scott (Michelle) of Lockhart, TX, Ryan Scott (Shelby) of Lockhart, TX, and Shelby Scheffel (Joshua) of Lockhart, TX; and his grandchildren, Trey Butts, Garret Butts, Justin Scott, Blane Scott, Karlee Scott, Jacob Scott, Ayden Scott, Laney Scott, and Elliot Scheffel.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 25 years, Letrice Scott; his parents, Leonard W. Scott and Bonnie Scott and his brother, Wayne Scott.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2026, at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas.