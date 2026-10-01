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Roaring Lion Band & Color Guard place at festival

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Photos courtesy of LISD.     

Last weekend the Lockhart High School Roaring Lion Band & Color Guard had an incredible showing at the Capital City Marching Festival in Austin, Texas. 

     The Lions placed 2nd Overall and won Best Color Guard at the competition. 

    LISD is incredibly proud of the students for the hard work, dedication, and heart they brought to the field.      Every note, every step, and every flag showed just how much work has gone into Keeper of Dreams. 

     The Capital City Marching Festival (CapCity) has celebrated student musicians from across Central Texas since 1993. Now proudly hosted by the Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA), CapCity is the only event of its kind in Austin—the Live Music Capital of the World—spotlighting the talent, dedication, and spirit of high school marching bands.   

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