July 19, 1952-November 6, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mr. Santiago “Jimmy” Bermudez Delgado, age 73, of Lockhart, Texas, on November 6, 2025. Born on July 19, 1952, to Encarnacion Delgado and Virginia Bermudez Delgado, Jimmy lived a full life marked by family love, loyalty and his Catholic faith.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Diana Serrato Delgado, and their children: Santiago Shawn-David Delgado (and wife Juanita Martinez Delgado), Kristian Anthony Delgado (and wife Neomi Delgado), and Mark Andrew Delgado (and Veronica Mireles).

He will also be greatly missed by his brothers, Robert Delgado (and preceded in death by his wife Delia Delgado), Ernest Delgado and wife Irene Delgado, preceded in death by Johnny B. Delgado (and survived by loving wife Josie Delgado), Joe Delgado (and wife Gloria), and Alfredo Delgado (and wife Olga Delgado), and his sisters, Lupe Delgado-Lopez (and husband Jose Lopez), and Sonia Garcia (and husband Edward Garcia). His legacy continues in his grandchildren: Kristian Anthony Delgado Jr., K’Lynn Louisa Delgado, Olivia Kay Delgado, Mark Andrew Delgado Jr, Ivan Andrew Delgado as well as his great- grandchildren, Santiago Augustine Delgado and Isael Gennaro Chavez-Delgado. We will forever remember his kindness, love, laughter, and dedication to his family.

Our family would like to say thank you and we appreciate you. The family would like to thank the Lord for the caring, loving and amazing person that Jimmy was, who always was willing to help. He had a unique way of showing his affection and loyalty to his beloved wife, he loved his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and daughter n laws. My father was a man of few words but when he spoke to us we listened and took what he said seriously. We believe and know Jimmy was a man of integrity and showed respect to others.

Jimmy’s found delight in the simple rhythms of life—crafting beautiful pieces through woodworking and carpentry, diving into DIY projects with that steady, sure hand, and tinkering with cars in his younger days, always turning a wrench with a grin. Earning his CDL was a badge of his adventurous heart, and oh, how he cheered for the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns, his passion turning game days into family celebrations. Drag racing thrilled him, whether he was watching the roar of engines or sharing stories from the stands, and his love for western movies, comedies, and episodes of Ridiculousness filled countless evenings with laughter that echoed through our home.

For over 50 years, Jimmy poured his soul into the lumber industry with the same devoted employer, taking immense pride in every beam and board he helped shape—much like the strong foundation he built for his family. Music was his heartbeat: the twang of country tunes, the energy of classic rock, and the soul-stirring melodies of Spanish songs that transported him back to cherished memories. He savored the art of taking it easy, gathering with his siblings for heartfelt talks and easy smiles, indulging in a scoop of Blue Bell Ice Cream like it was the sweetest reward, and cheering us on at sporting events as we grew up. He was right there in the front row of our lives, involved in every milestone, every game, every dream—his unwavering support a gift we’ll carry always.

Visitation will be at DeLeon Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Thursday, November 13, 2025 visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. DeLeon Funeral Home, the Holy Rosary will be recited at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 7:15 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 14, 2025 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Jimmy’s kindness, respect, and willingness to help those in need will not be forgotten. He leaves behind a legacy and family brought together by love and faith, and we will forever honor and never forget his life.