Secrets and Shadows Cemetery Tour bring Lockhart’s dark history to life Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Lockhart’s past is filled with history, fascinating characters, and a few stories that might send a chill down your spine. This October, residents and visitors will have an opportunity to explore some of those darker tales when the Lockhart Initiative for Tourism presents the Secrets and Shadows Historic Cemetery Tour, an evening of ghostly encounters, live storytelling, and local history.

The tours will take place Oct. 16, 17, 23 and 24, with three performances scheduled each evening at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and are available at Hello Lockhart. Participants will park and meet at Millscale, located at 800 N. Commerce St., where they will board a hay-bale wagon trailer for a ride to the cemetery. Once there, guests will step into an experience that combines historical storytelling with theatrical performances and special effects designed to bring some of Lockhart’s mysterious past to life.

Unlike a traditional historical tour, Secrets and Shadows offers an immersive experience in which visitors will encounter characters portraying spirits from the town’s past. Some will serve as friendly guides, helping guests navigate the cemetery after dark, while others will share stories revealing the more unsettling side of Lockhart’s history. Through dramatic performances, visitors will discover tales of the people who helped shape the community, including stories that may not appear in the usual history books. The combination of history, suspense, and a little Halloween fun is intended to give participants a different perspective on the town and those who came before them.

The experience concludes with a return wagon ride, giving participants an opportunity to reflect on the stories and mysteries they encountered along the way. While the tour promises its share of spooky moments, the event also serves a meaningful purpose by supporting the preservation of Caldwell County’s history. Proceeds will benefit the Caldwell County Museum and Friends of the Cemetery, two organizations dedicated to remembering the past and honoring the people whose lives helped build the community.

With Halloween approaching, Secrets and Shadows offers an opportunity to experience Lockhart after dark while supporting local historical preservation. Whether visitors are longtime residents curious about the town’s lesser-known stories or newcomers looking for a different kind of seasonal entertainment, the tour promises an evening where history and mystery meet among the shadows.