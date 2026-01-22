SH 130 Concession Company names Swiatek as CFO Share:







Caldwell County, TX-

SH 130 Concession Company, the private entity that operates and maintains the 41-mile southern section of the SH 130 toll road between Austin and San Antonio, has named Jeff Swiatek as its Chief Financial Officer.

Swiatek brings over 25 years of experience in international corporate finance, senior management and infrastructure financing strategy.

“This is an especially exciting time to join SH 130. Strong traffic growth shows that the roadway is playing an increasingly important role in Texans’ mobility, and I’m energized by the opportunity to facilitate economic growth and development in the region,” said Swiatek. “SH 130 Concession Company is a great American-owned business with a hard-working team of Texans who keep the road in terrific operating condition. I look forward to working with them in partnership with our colleagues at TxDOT to promote transportation innovation along the entire SH 130 corridor.”

Swiatek most recently served as CFO at Brightline, overseeing the financial aspects of development and operations for the passenger rail company. Swiatek’s career includes 15 years at American International Group, Inc. (AIG) in senior roles spanning mergers and acquisitions, planning and budgeting, business analytics, portfolio management and business development. Swiatek also previously worked in the investment banking division at Goldman Sachs, where he helped companies execute capital raises and evaluate growth opportunities.

“We’re pleased to welcome Jeff at a time when we’re identifying new ways our company can solve transportation challenges and facilitate development in the Austin-San Antonio area,” said SH 130 Concession Company CEO Ananth Prasad. “Jeff’s experience in infrastructure finance will be beneficial as we evaluate new opportunities to support the region’s transportation network during this period of rapid growth.”

Swiatek holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Asian Studies from Dartmouth College and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

Adam Hesketh, who previously served as CFO and later CEO at the business, has been overseeing the company’s financial operations as a strategic advisor. With Swiatek’s recent appointment, the company thanks Hesketh for his support which will conclude after a transition handover in March.

About SH 130 Concession Company

The only American-owned toll road concession in the U.S., Texas-based SH 130 Concession Company operates and maintains the 41-mile section of State Highway 130 south of Austin through a long-term public-private partnership with the State of Texas. The southern segments 5&6 of the roadway opened in 2012 and connect seamlessly with the state-operated northern portion of SH 130, creating a 91-mile high-speed alternative to the heavily congested I-35 corridor in Central Texas. SH 130 Concession Company has invested more than $160M in recent years to enhance safety, improve the driving experience and prepare for future growth. The roadway maintains excellent asset condition scores from TxDOT and a driver satisfaction rating of over 90%. With ongoing roadwork on I-35 for the foreseeable future, SH 130 offers a safe, reliable, efficient and comfortable choice for long-distance freight and passenger vehicles moving through Central Texas.