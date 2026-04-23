“The Red Balloon” brings big fun to Lockhart skies Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

It was a weekend full of smiles, laughter, and a little bit of magic as “The Red Balloon” made its debut in Lockhart.

The free outdoor circus show turned a simple evening into something special, mixing aerial acts, acrobatics, theater, and interactive fun that kept both kids and adults completely entertained. Inspired by the image of a floating red balloon, the show followed a playful journey of curiosity, connection, and adventure, something just about everyone in the crowd could relate to.

Created by local troupe Cirque Vida, the performance wasn’t just about watching, it was about being part of the experience. Families gathered, kids played, and the whole crowd seemed to share in the wonder together.

The event was made possible by the Lockhart Initiative for Tourism, along with support from community sponsors like The Original Blacks BBQ, Willow Garden Yoga, Lockhart Downtown Business Association, Courthouse Nights, and The Lockhart Farmers Market.

With its easygoing vibe and open-to-everyone setup, “The Red Balloon” proved that you don’t need a big ticket or a big city to experience something truly memorable, just a little imagination and a community willing to come together.