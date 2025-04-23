Sheriff investigates Dale shooting Share:







By Leesa Teale, LPR Publisher

On April 20, 2025, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6000 block of Taylorsville Road in Dale for a report of a motor vehicle crash with multiple occupants.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the vehicle had lost control and rolled over with three male occupants inside.

Two occupants were transported to a nearby hospital by Emergency Medical Services (EMS), with non-life-threatening injuries. The third occupant passed away after lifesaving efforts were attempted.

The crash investigation revealed that the third occupant sustained a gunshot wound, which led Deputies to a nearby residence of where the shooting occurred.

This is an ongoing investigation and appears to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the public.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Detective Marie Reinarz at 512-359-4514 or marie.reinarz@co.caldwell.tx.us.