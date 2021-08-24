Sherry Martin Share:







Jesus said to her, “I am the Resurrection and the Life. Whoever believes in (adheres to, trusts in, relies on) Me as Savior will live even if he dies; and everyone who lives and believes in Me [as Savior] will never die. Do you believe this?” John 11:25-26

Sherry LaTayne Evans (Coppedge) Martin of Bedford, Texas passed away on August 17, 2021, in Bedford Texas at the age of 64. She was born in Lubbock, Texas on December 3, 1956, to Glenn and Wanda Evans.

Sherry worked at the State Office of Risk Management in Austin and then Liberty Mutual in Fort Worth. She moved from Lockhart to Fort Worth in 2001 to be a member of Eagle Mountain International Church. She volunteered and faithfully served for many years at EMIC. She became Pastor George and Terri Pearsons personal assistant; it was a great honor to serve her Pastors. Sherry loved spending time with her son Eric and grandsons Austin and Ari. She loved talking about Jesus and her faith.

Sherry was preceded in death by her Father Glenn Evans, Her Stepfather Gerald Coppedge and her Grand Parents Clyde and Marie Chappell. Sherry leaves behind: a son Eric Candelas, grandsons Austin and Ari Candelas of Fort Worth, her mother Wanda Coppedge of Lockhart, sisters: Brenda Coppedge of Lockhart, Ronda Powers of McMahan, Tammy Rainey of Oklahoma City and Stepsisters: Kim Hyman of Val Paraiso, Jill Coppedge of Albuquerque, and Lisa Coppedge of Rio Rancho, and a host of extended family and friends.

A visitation will begin at 1:00 PM on August 28th, 2021, at McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan St. Lockhart, Texas. A celebration of Life Service to follow at 2: PM, officiated by Pastor George Pearsons.

Sherry will be laid to rest in Lockhart Municipal Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Ryan Duran, Gabe Hancock, Chase Powers, David Gerald Powers, Micah Rainey, and James Rainey.