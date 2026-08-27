Something to Talk  About

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By Leesa Teale, LPR Publisher

How is it almost September? This year has flown by it seems. This means the next few months will bring us cooler weather, holiday fun and new ways to promote your business in the Lockhart Post-Register (LPR).

When designing advertising programs and projects we try to find fun ways that will help you not only sell yourselves but gives you the opportunity to engage with your customers.

The first one and its the BIG one is the 2026 Best of Caldwell County. That’s right, it’s the one where you get your friends, family and customers to vote for your business as the best in your industry in Caldwell County.

Voting starts on August 28th and continues through October 2. That is just a little over a month to garner as many votes as you can. This year we hope to beat last years vote total of 150,000 votes. So visit www.post-register.com and click on the Best of Caldwell County Badge and vote and vote often. If you are a winner you will be given the opportunity to thank the voters as well with the special edition in late October.

Next up is to honor and remember those who lost their lives on 9/11. But this year we want to make it extra special and commemorate the 25th anniversary. With this piece we will not only show advertising support that we will always remember those brave souls but also remember what we were doing, where we were and what your thoughts were upon learning the news.

We will publish this piece in the September 10 edition of the LPR. Please reserve your business card space for only $25 or send your 100 word document explaining your thoughts on that day no later that September 2 to editor@post-register.com.

Now for a really fun and interactive idea for everyone. We are introducing a new fun way to get out and enjoy Lockhart City Park during the month of October with our DUCK DUCK WIN contest.

Beginning October 1 there will be 30 specially marked Halloween- themed rubber ducks hidden in City Park. They will not be hidden all at once either. They will be hidden on different days and in different amounts to give everyone an opportunity to get out and find them.

What do you do if you find a duck? You bring it to the LPR office and get your prize. What’s your prize? Every duck will have a local business sponsor with a $10 gift card redeemable at their store.

But that isn’t all you could get. On October 30 everyone who has found and returned their duck to the LPR office will be entered into a grand prize drawing to win another $10 card from every sponsor of the DUCK DUCK WIN contest! That would be $300 to start your holiday shopping, enjoy them yourselves or share them with friends. No matter how you spend it you will have won big.

The Caldwell Compass magazine will once again appear in the fall. We will publish it in November so that we can include all the latest details on the upcoming holiday season as well as include the winners of the Best of Caldwell County for everyone to see.

Next up are a few tried and true pieces honoring Breast Cancer surviviors in October and our Veterans in November. Watch for more details on those two features in the next month.

New holiday ideas are on our minds too. We want to engage your customers and remind them that shopping local not only supports their community but also keeps tax dollars and friends and neighbors in business. With gas prices these days, if you really consider it, a cheaper product in a neighboring bigger town may cost you more in the long run with the price you are paying at the pump. Remember when you see our special “Shop Local” feature once in November and once in December that it is important for our town and community to grow with the support of each other.

We will also be printing our annual “How to Cook a Turkey” with recipes provided by first graders at our local schools. This fun and festive piece is a great way to get a good chuckle as to how these children think a Thanksgiving meal comes together. This is a great place to thank your customers and wish them a Happy Thanksgiving too. And this year we need your help to make this piece something people want to keep. We want to include your families favorite holiday recipes as well. Please start sending in your recipes for what you prepare and serve during the holidays. From cookies and candies to casseroles and entrees, we want to hear from you. These recipes will also appear in this isssue so that everyone can enjoy them throughout the holiday season. (As a side note, if you would like to make a sample of the recipe and share it with the LPR staff we won’t complain.)

This brings us to the end of the year and it will be here before we know it. The annual holiday features like A Christmas to Remember and Holiday Greetings sections will once again appear but we are also adding into the mix a special area 2027 Community Calendar.

This calendar will feature advertisers with their ad appearing around the photos and on the months. This is something that will be on the walls of customers and fellow businesses to see and be reminded that your support of their business is appreciated. We will also add in special events so if you have an event that will occur in 2027 and know the dates start submitting them so we can include them as well.

We have a lot of fun and engaging events planned and we want everyone to be able to participate so we have made these so affordable that anyone can participate and promote their business.

For more detailed information please contact the LPR office at 512-398-4886.