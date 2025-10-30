Straight line winds blamed for storm damage not tornado Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

A powerful line of severe storms swept through Caldwell County late Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning, bringing heavy rainfall and damaging winds across the area.

According to Caldwell County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel, the storms produced straight-line winds reaching up to 80 miles per hour in some areas, causing tree limbs to snap and leaving several residents with roof damage.

Rainfall totals ranged from 1 to 3 inches, depending on location, Rangel said. Despite the intensity of the storm, there were no confirmed tornado touchdowns. However, Rangel noted that reports of a possible funnel cloud near Luling were received, though he did not personally observe one.

Emergency crews spent much of Saturday morning assessing damage and clearing debris as residents began cleanup efforts. Authorities remind the public to remain alert for additional weather advisories during the fall storm season.