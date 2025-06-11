Suspect arrested for Easter Sunday murder Share:







Authorities in Caldwell County investigated a fatal shooting that occurred in conjunction with a car crash on Easter Sunday.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to the 6000 block of Taylorsville Road, on April 20 in response to a single-vehicle rollover crash. Upon arrival, officials discovered three men inside a flipped vehicle.

Life-saving efforts were made for one of the men, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Further investigation revealed that the deceased had sustained a gunshot wound.

The two other occupants of the vehicle suffered only minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

After weeks of investigation, an arrest was made on June 3, 2025. With assistance from the Austin Police Department’s Crime Gun Intelligence Unit and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, authorities arrested Abizaid Jose Cabrera Hinojosa, of Austin, in connection with the shooting.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office obtained a murder warrant for Cabrera Hinojosa as part of the ongoing investigation. Sheriff Mike Lane expressed gratitude to all law enforcement personnel who contributed to the arrest, acknowledging their dedication and collaborative effort.