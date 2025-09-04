Teacher of the Week Share:







Grade you teach and at which school: My name is Karen Ochoa Quintero, and I teach 2nd grade bilingual, at Borchert Loop Elementary

Hometown: Brownsville, Texas

Where did you graduate? University of Texas Rio Grande Valley – UTRGV, with a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies P-16 (Bilingual certification)

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD:

“My favorite things about teaching at LISD is the alignment in beliefs. I’ve been blessed to work at campuses where student achievement is our top priority. We’ve come together as a community to ensure every student population meets goals and thrives with quality instruction.”

How would your friends describe you? My friends would describe me as loyal, hardworking, and passionate.

What values are important to you? The most important values to me are making sure every student that enters my classroom leaves with life-long skills, instill in them the will of always pursuing their dreams and being the best version of themselves they can be. As we say in Borchert Loop, #ToExcellenceandBeyond

Talents? Some of my talents are that I have a great memory and am a fast learner.

Favorite Books: My go-to book will always be Atomic Habits

Favorite Music: Anything in Spanish

Hobbies: My hobbies involve anything outdoors or taking time for myself.

What inspires you? To always be a better version of myself.

Family: My family consists of my mom, Santa, my dad, Fernando, my niece, Heidy, my brother, Luis, my spouse, Felix and my dog, Chaco, a 5 year old Frenchie.