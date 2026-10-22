Teacher of the Week
Name and grade you teach
and at which school?
Julia Wilburn, 6-8, Lockhart
Junior High
What subjects do you teach?
Dyslexia, ELAR Inclusion,
Resource ELAR
Hometown:
Frisco, Texas
Where did you graduate
and with what degree(s)?
Texas Tech, BS in Human
Science
How would your friends
describe you?
They would describe me as
compassionate, driven,
dependable, and supportive.
Favorite thing(s) about
teaching at Lockhart ISD:
My favorite thing about
teaching in Lockhart ISD is
the sense of community. I am
enjoying getting to know my
students, and I am looking
forward to seeing the growth
and change that are happen
ing both in my students and
in Lockhart.
What values are most
important to you?
Integrity and hard work are
really important to me. I
believe that the effort that
I put in will help my students
grow, and I always strive to
follow through on what I say
I will do.
Talents:
I’m a good event and travel
planner, I write poetry, and I
have a knack for finding a
good deal.
Favorite books:
I really enjoy mysteries and
crime dramas, but my
favorite book of all time is
The Grapes of Wrath.
Favorite music:
Any 80’s music. I also love
classical when I am studying
or relaxing.
Hobbies:
I love to travel and spend
time with my family.
What inspires you?
I am inspired by my
students. When I see them
putting in hard work and
making progress, it makes
me want to work even
harder.
Family (can include pets):
I have been married to Craig
for 25 years. We have 2 sons,
Elijah and Jude, who are 23
and 21 years old. We have
two Great Pyrenees mixes,
Rally and Wrigley.