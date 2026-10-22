Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach

and at which school?

Julia Wilburn, 6-8, Lockhart

Junior High

What subjects do you teach?

Dyslexia, ELAR Inclusion,

Resource ELAR

Hometown:

Frisco, Texas

Where did you graduate

and with what degree(s)?

Texas Tech, BS in Human

Science

How would your friends

describe you?

They would describe me as

compassionate, driven,

dependable, and supportive.

Favorite thing(s) about

teaching at Lockhart ISD:

My favorite thing about

teaching in Lockhart ISD is

the sense of community. I am

enjoying getting to know my

students, and I am looking

forward to seeing the growth

and change that are happen

ing both in my students and

in Lockhart.

What values are most

important to you?

Integrity and hard work are

really important to me. I

believe that the effort that

I put in will help my students

grow, and I always strive to

follow through on what I say

I will do.

Talents:

I’m a good event and travel

planner, I write poetry, and I

have a knack for finding a

good deal.

Favorite books:

I really enjoy mysteries and

crime dramas, but my

favorite book of all time is

The Grapes of Wrath.

Favorite music:

Any 80’s music. I also love

classical when I am studying

or relaxing.

Hobbies:

I love to travel and spend

time with my family.

What inspires you?

I am inspired by my

students. When I see them

putting in hard work and

making progress, it makes

me want to work even

harder.

Family (can include pets):

I have been married to Craig

for 25 years. We have 2 sons,

Elijah and Jude, who are 23

and 21 years old. We have

two Great Pyrenees mixes,

Rally and Wrigley.