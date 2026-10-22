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Teacher of the Week

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Name and grade you teach 

and at which school?

Julia Wilburn, 6-8, Lockhart 

Junior High

What subjects do you teach?

Dyslexia, ELAR Inclusion, 

Resource ELAR

Hometown:

Frisco, Texas

Where did you graduate 

and with what degree(s)?

Texas Tech, BS in Human 

Science

How would your friends 

describe you?

They would describe me as 

compassionate, driven, 

dependable, and supportive.

Favorite thing(s) about 

teaching at Lockhart ISD:

My favorite thing about 

teaching in Lockhart ISD is 

the sense of community. I am 

enjoying getting to know my 

students, and I am looking 

forward to seeing the growth 

and change that are happen

ing both in my students and 

in Lockhart.

What values are most 

important to you?

Integrity and hard work are 

really important to me. I 

believe that the effort that 

I put in will help my students 

grow, and I always strive to 

follow through on what I say 

I will do.

Talents:

I’m a good event and travel 

planner, I write poetry, and I 

have a knack for finding a 

good deal. 

Favorite books:

I really enjoy mysteries and 

crime dramas, but my 

favorite book of all time is 

The Grapes of Wrath.

Favorite music:

Any 80’s music. I also love 

classical when I am studying 

or relaxing.  

Hobbies:

I love to travel and spend 

time with my family.

What inspires you? 

I am inspired by my 

students. When I see them 

putting in hard work and 

making progress, it makes 

me want to work even 

harder.

Family (can include pets):

I have been married to Craig 

for 25 years. We have 2 sons, 

Elijah and Jude, who are 23 

and 21 years old. We have 

two Great Pyrenees mixes, 

Rally and Wrigley.

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