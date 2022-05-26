Teacher Reuse program asking for items to be donated￼ Share:







There is a new nonprofit for teachers coming to Central Texas. The nonprofit status for Teacher Reuse was approved April 30. It collects much-needed classroom items/materials and give them to teachers for free.

Everything is free to teachers. They just walk in and get what is needed.

Some teachers are retiring and others are cleaning and boxing their classrooms for the summer. Retired teachers and business owners know there is always excess. Teacher Reuse has a motto of “Fill a classroom, not a landfill!”

Teachers spend an average of $750-$1,000 out of pocket every year to supply their classrooms.

Please visit our website: theteacherreuse.org for more information of who Teacher Reuse is as well as its mission.

All donations are tax deductible.

Teacher Reuse will pick up at schools, houses, garage sales, or the group can arrange drop-offs in Buda.

All donations will be made available to Lockhart teachers for the 2022-2023 school year.

Shelly O’Donnell, a retiring teacher from Lockhart ISD, is the Founder/Director.

Those involved in the Central Texas Teacher Reuse include Lockhart ISD, Luling, Hays ISD, Wimberly ISD, Del Valle ISD, Dripping Springs ISD, San Marcos ISD, Bastrop ISD and Austin ISD.