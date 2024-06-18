Teresa Sladek Share:







Teresa Sladek was born in Austin, Texas on October 1, 1946, to Rosa Lee and Alfred Lowden. Teresa spent her early childhood in the Austin area, where she loved to run, play, and swim with her best friend and sister Wilda. Teresa attended Rosedale Elementary and Lamar Junior High, before graduating from Mccallum High School in May of 1964. She was an active member of the Future Homemakers of America, serving as Vice President, and participating in Spring style shows. After graduation, Teresa attended Nixon Clay Business College.

About the time Teresa started working at Southern Union Gas company, she met Herb in 1966 at The Skyline Dance Hall. After one year of dating, they were married on May 13, 1967. As they began their life together, Teresa worked for other companies in the Austin area such as The University of Texas, The Angley Law firm, and then the Travis County Medical Society.

In 1969, Alan Lee was born and then Paul Justin in 1977. Teresa adored her two sons and was incredibly involved driving carpools, going on school field trips, and attending their numerous sporting events. Raising her two boys was the highlight of her life! Teresa and Herb also enjoyed traveling to South and Central American in the 1980’s attending The Pan American Lectureships. She loved visiting the missionaries, learning about new countries, cultures, and people.

Teresa was an active member of Hyde Park Church of Christ in Austin, where she founded and directed The Mothers’ Day Out program for 16 years. During that time, she enrolled in St. Edwards University to complete course work in Early Childhood Development. Later, she and Herb moved to live on their ranch in Dale where she obtained her Texas Real Estate License and founded Sladek Real Estate in Lockhart. Teresa genuinely loved working with families and property owners, “making dreams come true”. While living in Lockhart, Teresa was a proud member of The Lockhart Church of Christ, Red Hat Society, The Beta Club, and The Irving Club, where she was involved in the “Reading is Fun” program going into the local schools to read with the children.

Teresa received her eternal reward on June 10, 2024, at 77 years of age. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Herb Sladek of Dale, her son Alan Sladek of Cleburne and his wife Dawn, and her son Paul Sladek of Round Rock and his wife Jennifer. She is also survived by her Granddaughter Claire Fender and her husband Luke of Midland, Grandson Jack Sladek of Cleburne, and Great Grandson Hank Fender of Midland. Other survivors include her sister Wilda Vasquez and her husband Ismael of Bastrop. Niece Malinda Edwards Vinklarek of Bastrop, and her sons Clay and Caden. Nephew Matthew Vasquez and his wife Misty of Rosansky and their children Brooke, Katy, and Audrey. And her cousins, which were more like sisters, Becky Fouse of Longview, and Eva Chrisner of Lockhart. Preceding her in death are her parents and her nephew Michael Heath Edwards.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to support Ugandan Mission Work through The Lockhart Church of Christ.

A visitation was held on Friday, June 14, 2024, at Lockhart Church of Christ at 11:30AM. Funeral services were held the same day at 1PM, also at the Lockhart Church of Christ followed by burial in Bunton cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of McCurdy Funeral Home.