Texas Water Safari crowns 2026 race to the coast winner Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The 63rd annual Texas Water Safari once again lived up to its reputation as the “World’s Toughest Canoe Race,” challenging paddlers from across Texas and beyond to endure a grueling 260-mile journey from San Marcos to Seadrift along the San Marcos River, Guadalupe River, and San Antonio Bay. The 2026 event drew more than 70 registered teams competing in a variety of divisions, ranging from solo paddlers to multi-person unlimited crews.

When the dust settled and the final miles were behind them, Chris Issendorf, the first solo competitor ever to win the overall Texas Water Safari 2026 championship. According to race officials, Issendorf crossed the finish line first to earn overall winner honors in one of the most demanding endurance races in North America.

The Texas Water Safari began on Friday June 12 at Spring Lake in San Marcos, where competitors launched into a nonstop race that tests endurance, navigation skills, teamwork, and mental toughness. Participants faced swift currents, log jams, portages around dams, changing weather conditions, and the relentless Texas heat while racing toward the Gulf Coast. Racers have a maximum of four days and four hours to complete the course.

The event traces its roots back to 1962 when Frank Brown and Bill “Big Willie” George completed a motorless boat journey from San Marcos to Corpus Christi. Inspired by that adventure, the first official Texas Water Safari was held in 1963. Over the decades, the race has grown into one of Texas’ most celebrated endurance events and a bucket-list challenge for paddlers around the world.

Today, the Safari is much more than a race. For many participants, simply reaching Seadrift and earning the coveted finisher’s patch is considered a major accomplishment. While trophies are awarded in multiple classifications, there is no prize money for the winners. Instead, competitors race for bragging rights, personal achievement, and a place in Texas Water Safari history.

The course itself is legendary. Beginning in the crystal-clear waters of the San Marcos River, racers travel through winding river channels, navigate rapids and portages, paddle through the lower Guadalupe River, and eventually cross the open waters of San Antonio Bay before reaching the finish line in Seadrift. The race demands constant movement, with many competitors paddling through the night in pursuit of the finish.

For more than six decades, the Texas Water Safari has remained one of the premier endurance paddling events in the nation. The 2026 edition added another memorable chapter to that history, with Chris Issendorf joining the prestigious list of overall champions who have conquered one of the toughest races on the water.