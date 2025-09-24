Three local BBQ spots named among South’s Top 50 by Southern Living Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Lockhart continues to live up to its well-earned title of the “Barbecue Capital of Texas,” as three of its beloved institutions have been recognized among the Top 50 BBQ Joints in the South by Southern Living Magazine.

Kreuz Market led the way, earning an impressive #13 ranking for its legendary smoked meats and rich history. Not far behind, Barb’s BBQ secured the #28 spot. Rounding out the honors, Smitty’s Market was ranked #47, praised for its true flavors and dedication to traditional BBQ. Further cementing Lockhart’s reputation as a destination for barbecue lovers nationwide.

This recognition highlights not only the culinary excellence of each establishment but also the community’s enduring passion for pit-smoked perfection.

Congratulations to Kreuz Market, Smitty’s Market, and Barb’s BBQ for carrying on a tradition that keeps Lockhart on the map as a must-visit for barbecue enthusiasts.