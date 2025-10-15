Three Rivers Church on the rise Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Screenshot

In the quiet heart of downtown Martindale, a small but growing congregation is breathing new life into the local faith community. Three Rivers Community Church, located at 103 Main Street, has become a hub for worship, fellowship, and spiritual renewal. Each Sunday at 11:00 a.m., believers and newcomers gather to share in song, Scripture, and community connection.

Three Rivers describes itself as “casual, but serious about Jesus.” Services are people-oriented, featuring congregational singing and Bible-based teaching. The church emphasizes both grace and truth, creating an inviting environment where visitors can come as they are.

Though its own history is still being written, Three Rivers is firmly planted in the Martindale community. Founded in 1855, Martindale has long valued its rural heritage and small-town charm. The community’s religious roots run deep, Martindale Baptist Church was organized in 1858, and today, Three Rivers joins a faith landscape that includes congregations such as Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

With a current membership of just seven, Three Rivers remains small but determined. Faith DeBow, a professor at Texas State University, leads the church’s music ministry, blending academic insight with heartfelt worship. The church’s small size allows for close fellowship, but members recognize the challenge of expanding their reach.

“Small churches like ours face the task of being visible in the community,” said one member. “But that also means we have the chance to make a more personal impact.”

Guiding the congregation is Pastor Jimmy Darnell, who has served in ministry since the age of 19. Darnell and his wife, Beth, have been married for 63 years and have called Martindale home for the past two decades. A graduate of Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Darnell brings decades of experience and a strong theological foundation to his leadership.

“Our church is Bible-based and family-friendly, with a strong emphasis on relationships,” Darnell said.

As Martindale balances growth and preservation, Three Rivers Church stands at a crossroads of opportunity. Its message of openness and discipleship positions it to serve as both a spiritual and civic anchor in a town where faith and fellowship remain cornerstones of community life.