Toy Run tradition keeps growing in Lockhart

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

It’s hard to believe it’s been 19 years since the first Toy Run rolled through town and it all started when Lydia Serna asked Chuckie Keplar to help bring the idea to life. Nearly two decades later, the tradition is still going strong, spreading holiday cheer far beyond Lockhart.

Although Chuckie Keplar couldn’t make it this year due to illness, his presence was missed and appreciated. “Thanks, Chuckie, for stepping up all those years ago,” organizers shared. “You helped start something truly special.”

A big thanks also goes out to Austen Poggemiller for pitching in to help with the Toy Run, and to all the bikers who showed up in support. The Lockhart Police Department once again led the group safely out to FM 20, guiding riders through town in fine fashion.

Over the years, the Toy Run has grown into much more than just a ride. A few years after it began, Lilly’s Auction was added with the help of Chuck and Shellie Keplar, joined by many of the original riders, including Teri Alece Davidson, Reid Davidson, Cindy Allen Lott, Kenneth Lott, Roland Cruz, A.J. Lewis, Vincent Bonnagio, Jimmy Gomez, and Chris Barrios. Their dedication from the very first runs ensured that local children would have a Christmas to remember.

Today, the Toy Run’s impact reaches far and wide. The funds raised now help provide Christmas gifts not only for local kids, but for any child in need, inside or outside the county. It’s come full circle, with great-grandchildren now attending the same parties that the original children once did.

The generosity doesn’t stop there. Donations also bless foster homes, the Pegasus Boys, and residents at the local nursing home. The group even provides meals for first responders and the community during the holidays.

Organizers offered heartfelt thanks to every biker, patron, and volunteer who contributes throughout the year, whether by hosting small gatherings, tossing spare change into the children’s jar, or donating auction items. Special recognition goes to Gabrielle Brummet, Cookie Baggett, Alisa Scroggins Loveday, Gina Mondragon Peterson, Samantha Jade, Shawna Tillotson, and Rebecca Garza, along with all the local businesses who pitched in. And of course, a big shout-out to auctioneer Matthew Sturn for keeping the bids lively!

Nineteen years later, the Toy Run remains a shining example of how a community can come together, not just to ride, but to make sure every child feels the joy of Christmas.