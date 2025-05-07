Post Register

Lockhart’s Cinco de Mayo  festival doesn’t disappoint

Featured
By Leesa Teale,

LPR Publisher                                                            

     With dangerous weather in the forecast, Friday’s Cinco de Mayo festival was dampened but Saturday’s spot on weather made up for it. 

    With the beautiful Caldwell County Courthouse as the backdrop, festival attendees turned out to enjoy not only great music but  to enjoy great authentic food. 

    Many different organizations took up shop on the square to fund their various projects by selling taco plates or hamburgers and fries.  The shaved ice booth was also a huge hit.  

    Many people took to showing off their dancing skills during the event with couples spinning their partners during the festive concerts. 

