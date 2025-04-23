City Manager announces his retirement Share:







After more than four decades of service as a City Manager, Steve Lewis has announced his retirement, effective September 5, 2025. Lewis has served as the City of Lockhart’s City Manager since October 2018.

Since then, Lewis has overseen a variety of major projects to lay the groundwork for a growing community. Major projects include the Downtown Revitalization Project, the opening of Fire Station No. 2, major fire apparatus replacements, a new elevated water storage tower on SH 130, the City’s first Water/Wastewater Long Range Master Plan, the most recent City Comprehensive Plan, and advancing the initial stages of a new aquatic center and indoor recreation center, among many other projects. He also created two new roles within the city, including those of the assistant city manager and public information officer.

During his time in Lockhart, Lewis also served as President of the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation. In this role, he oversaw development projects, such as the 75-acre industrial park on SH 130, which ushered in new businesses to our community. Companies, such as Factory Builder Stores, McElroy Metal, RealCold Storage, Ziegenfelder, opened their doors in Lockhart, and ultimately diversified the local workforce and economy.

“I greatly appreciate the opportunity and privilege of leading such a talented and dedicated team of City employees,” said Lewis. “I am also grateful for the support of the City Council. I will truly miss my associations here.”

Having worked closely with the Lockhart City Council, Lewis assisted with the development and recommendations of solutions to address community concerns.

“Mr. Lewis has been a true asset to Lockhart and the City Council since he was appointed in 2018. I want to extend our sincere gratitude to Mr. Lewis for his service and leadership,” said Mayor Lew White. “The City Council will be meeting soon to discuss the next steps in this transition.”

Prior to coming to Lockhart, Lewis was the City Manager for the City of Norman, Oklahoma. Upon his retirement, Lewis will have completed a total of 44 years in municipal management.