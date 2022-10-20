Vasquez to wrap up Courthouse Nights for 2022￼ Share:







From staff reports

The seven-month long Courthouse Nights of 2022 ends Friday night with Matt Vasquez (singer/songwriter/guitarist of Delta Spirit) performing for the audience around Lockhart historic downtown square.

Vasquez is expected to begin at about 8:30 p.m. Will Rhodes, aka Island Time, will be spinning records on stage beginning at 7 p.m. As always, the event, presented by Rach & Rhodes Presents, is free.

Courthouse Nights began in April with Tomar and the FC’s, James McMurtry in May, Bidi Bidi Banda in June, Emily Wolfe in July, Nuevo in August, The Tiarras in September, and will close out the year Friday with Vasquez.

In 2019, Vasquez released another solo album, “Light’n Up.” He has also released “Does What He Wants” in 2017, Solicitor Returns” in 2016, and “Austin” in 2015.

Vasquez credits being influenced by the likes of Neil Young, Curt Cobain, Pink Floyd, Lou Redd, and others.

He grew up in Texas as well the California coast, even living in Brooklyn, New York before returning to Austin.

Currently, Vasquez lives in Wimberly.