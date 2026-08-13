Vicki Bryant Share:







Vicki Bryant, 80, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on July 31st, 2026.

Vicki was born on August 13th, 1945 to Lois and Floyd Bryant in Kansas City, Missouri. After spending her childhood in Augusta, Kansas, she lived in Taiwan with her sisters for two years after their parents passed away. She then returned to the States and lived in D.C. and Tennessee before settling in Dale, Texas with her three daughters.

Through the years, Vicki worked as a secretary across industries before landing at the University Interscholastic League at UT Austin. Vicki retired from the UIL after 15 years of service.

Her hobbies through the years included attending the Kerrville Folk Festival, playing guitar and piano, singing in the community choir, cooking lavish meals for her family and listening to Guy Clark and Leonard Cohen. She was an avid reader, favoring British mysteries above all. She taught her children and grandchildren to drive, recite poetry from memory and practice generosity without strings attached. She was an accomplished quilter, enjoyed taking the scenic route on road trips and watching the sunrise over the ocean from a cruise ship balcony.

Vicki took time to connect with strangers everywhere she went, was an advocate for human rights and social justice, and practiced philanthropy both locally and abroad. Her family will remember her as “nothing, if not flexible,” except when it came to butter, which should be real, steak, which should be rare, BLTs, which should have no “L”, and coffee, which needed plenty of room for cream. She was a master Scrabble player, crossword solver and life-long lover of language. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Vicki was predeceased by her brother Ritchie, her parents, and her sister Mary Bryant. She is survived by her sister Sarah Bryant, her daughters: Jennifer (David) Pittman, Adriene “Beth” (Corey) Crider, and Courtney (Christian) McMillan, her grandchildren: Travis and Laura Crider, Estrella Saldaña, Jonathon (Kirsten) Pittman, Kelsey (Joseph) Dozier, Jacob (Lilly) McMillan, Matthew (Taylor) Pittman, Olivia Zane, her great-grandchildren: Mia, Troy III and Leo Pyle, Jace Pittman, Easton and Elliot Dozier, Levi Pittman, and her cats Ziva and Figgy Too.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send a donation to the Dr. Eugene Clark Library.