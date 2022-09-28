Volleyball Lions sweep Kyle Lehman￼ Share:







Special to the LPR

Lockhart’s volleyball team also held its Homecoming on Friday, winning its first district match in the process.

The Lady Lions beat Lehman High of Kyle, 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-10).

“It was a great night,” LHS Head Coach Shelly Herzog said. “The girls fought hard and played as a team, minimizing errors and focusing on playing ahead of the game.”

Lockhart played again at home on Tuesday night, hosting Cedar Park. LHS will travel to Liberty Hill on Friday.