Why supporting local this holiday season matters Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

There is something special about walking into a locally-owned business and being greeted by someone who knows your name, remembers what you bought last time, or simply takes a few minutes to visit. It is something you don’t always find at a big-box store or when shopping online. Here in Caldwell County, those personal connections are part of what makes our communities feel like home. As Shop Small Weekend approaches, Nov. 27-29, with Small Business Saturday falling on Nov. 28, residents are being encouraged to remember the businesses that help make Lockhart, Luling, and our surrounding communities special. This weekend is about much more than finding Christmas gifts or taking advantage of holiday sales. It is about supporting our neighbors, strengthening our local economy, and making sure the businesses we have come to appreciate are still here for years to come.

Small businesses are truly the backbone of communities like ours. They are the family-owned restaurants, clothing boutiques, antique stores, gift shops, coffee shops, service providers, and countless other businesses that give our towns their character. Behind every storefront is a person or family who has invested money, time, and often their life savings into building something they believe in. Many work long hours, spend weekends keeping things running, and face challenges that most customers never see. Unlike large corporations with thousands of locations, these business owners depend heavily on the people living right here in their communities. Every customer matters, and during the holiday season, those purchases can make a tremendous difference.

The financial impact of shopping locally is something many people may not realize. According to a 2025 Small Business Economic Impact Study commissioned by American Express, an estimated 68 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays within the local community, on average. That money helps pay employees, purchase supplies, cover services provided by other local businesses, and support additional economic activity. While that figure is a national estimate rather than a specific calculation for Caldwell County, it demonstrates just how important locally owned businesses are to a community’s financial health. Think about it this way: When you purchase a Christmas gift from a downtown shop, that money can help pay someone’s wages, which may then be spent at another nearby business. The economic benefits can reach well beyond the original purchase.

There is another important side to the story. Local businesses help create jobs, contribute to the tax base, occupy commercial buildings, and attract visitors who spend money throughout the community. A successful downtown business district benefits more than just the people who own the stores. It helps bring activity to surrounding restaurants, supports property values, and encourages additional investment. Here in Lockhart, our historic downtown square has become a destination for visitors looking for more than our famous barbecue. Independently owned shops, art galleries, restaurants, and specialty stores have added another dimension to the downtown experience. Luling has its own collection of local merchants and businesses, while smaller communities throughout the county depend on independently owned establishments to provide goods, services, and employment. These businesses are an important part of the local economy, and their continued success is something that benefits all of us.

One of the things that makes shopping small so enjoyable is the variety. You can find handmade gifts, locally produced products, artwork, vintage treasures, clothing, books, and items that simply aren’t available in every major retail store. There is also something meaningful about giving a gift that comes from a local business, especially when you know the person behind it. Small Business Saturday, created by American Express in 2010, has grown into a nationwide effort to recognize those businesses. A November 2026 American Express study found that 88 percent of surveyed consumers agreed they were likely to shop at small businesses during the holiday season. The same study found that 70 percent of small business owners said holiday customer spending would affect their ability to grow in 2027. Those numbers serve as a reminder that holiday shopping can have an impact long after the decorations have been taken down.

Of course, supporting local businesses doesn’t mean every Christmas gift has to be purchased downtown. Families are watching their budgets, and everyone wants to get the most for their money. But even making a few purchases locally can help. Instead of ordering every gift online, consider finding two or three at a neighborhood store. Pick up a gift certificate from a local restaurant, buy something from a local artist, stop by a coffee shop, or visit one of the small retailers you have been meaning to check out. Supporting small businesses also doesn’t always require spending money. Sharing their social media posts, recommending them to friends, writing a positive review, or simply telling someone about a great experience can help bring new customers through their doors. Sometimes a little word-of-mouth advertising makes a bigger difference than we realize.

There is also a community connection that cannot be measured in dollars alone. Think about how often local businesses are called upon to support school fundraisers, youth sports, nonprofit organizations, community festivals, and charitable events. When someone needs a door prize, a sponsorship, or a little help with a good cause, it is often a local business owner who answers the call. They support our children, attend our community events, and contribute to organizations that make Caldwell County a better place to live. These are the same businesses that celebrate with us during the good times and step up when someone in the community needs a helping hand. Shopping locally is one way we can return that support. As Caldwell County continues to grow, maintaining strong local businesses will become even more important. New homes and new residents bring opportunities, but growth also brings competition and rising expenses. A community can welcome development while still protecting the local character that makes it unique. Our independently owned businesses are a big part of that identity. Without them, our downtowns would look very different, and we would lose much more than places to shop.

This Shop Small Weekend, take a little extra time to explore what is available right here at home. Walk around the courthouse square in Lockhart, visit the shops in downtown Luling, enjoy a meal at a locally owned restaurant, or discover a business you may have driven past a hundred times without stopping. You might find the perfect Christmas gift, meet someone new, or discover a place that becomes a family favorite.