Joseph Brandon Mayo







April 20, 1971 – August 16, 2020

Our beloved Brandon lost his hard-fought battle with COVID-19 on August 16, 2020 and is now in the presence of our Heavenly Father.

Joseph Brandon Mayo loved his family, his friends and knew no strangers. Brandon left an everlasting impression in the hearts of so many and will be remembered for his bear hugs, his quick wit, his sense of humor, his infectious laugh, and his joy in living life. Brandon affectionately cared for his wife, his family, his “four-legged” babies, his yard, and he loved heavy metal music. He was loyal to a fault, and his family and friends knew they could always count on him to have their back.

Brandon’s life became full when he met Tawanna Danielle (Young), the love of his life. In her, he found his soulmate and they completed each other. Even after 17 years, they had rarely been apart.

Brandon was born on April 20, 1971, in Lockhart, Texas, to Joe and Amelia “Millie” Mayo. He is survived by his wife Tawanna; father Joe; daughters Gabriella Mayo (Franklin Castillo) and Taiz Reuter; and sons Aaron Young, Musa Young, and Richard Reuter. He is also survived by his siblings Alysia (Christopher Martinez), Jacob, Jason (Christine); nephews Julian Coronado, Christobal Martinez, and Joaquin Martinez; and his precious maternal grandmother Juanita “Janie” Galvez. Brandon felt blessed to have grandchildren and is survived by Seraph Castillo, Miah Young, Marquis Young, and Rayleigh Reuter, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In his homegoing he was reunited with his mother Millie; his maternal grandfather Pedro “Pete” Galvez; paternal grandparents Francisco “Pancho” and Manuela Mayo; and Grandson Helios Castillo.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private and limited to immediate family members. We know many are mourning the loss of Brandon with us, and for that purpose, a memorial service and mass will be planned in the future. Please pray with us for the virus containment and eradication so we may gather to celebrate his life.

Services are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/joseph-brandon-mayo