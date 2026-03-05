2026 Primary Election Results are in
By Anthony Collins,
LPR Editor
The 2026 Primary Election results are in. The local ballot had current County Judge Hoppy Haden vying against former Judge Ken Schawe on the Republican Ballot. Haden won with total vote count of 2122 over Schawe’s 1336.
Voters were also tasked with selecting their choice of County Treasurer. Gloria Garcia and Darla Law were on the ballot with Law winning with a vote of 2044 over 1295 for Garcia.
Several federal and state seats were up for election. Here is a breakdown of the results from the primary election in Caldwell County. These winners will move on to meet their opposing parties candidates except for Ken Paxton and John Cornyn in the Repulican race for State Senator who meet in a special run-off election at a later date. Other seats will have run offs as well as the final numbers are tallied. Below are the votes for Caldwell County results.
FEDERAL-Democrat
•United States Senator
Democrat Party
James Talarico, 2292
Jasmine Crockett, 1180
Ahmad R Hassan, 3
•United States
Representative, District 27
Wayne Raasch, 255
Tanya Lloyd, 2409
“Stock” Castro-Mendoza, 612
STATE-Democrat
•Governor
Chris Bell, 291
Angela “TiaAngis” Villescaz, 282
Patricia Abrego, 123
Carlton W. Hart, 50
Andrew White ,99
Jose Navarro Balbueña, 80
Gina Hinojosa, 2252
Bobby Cole, 171
Zach Vance, 7
•Lieutenant Governor
Marcos Isaias Velez, 1234
Vikki Goodwin, 1588
Courtney Head, 377
•Attorney General
Joe Jaworski, 1188
Anthony “Tony Box, 888
Nathan Johnson,1040
•Comptroller of Public Accounts
Savant Moore, 428
Sarah Eckhardt, 2365
Michael Lange, 362
•Commissioner of the General Land Office
Jose Loya, 1714
Benjamin Flores, 1375
•Commissioner of
Agriculture
Clayton Tucker, 2900
•Railroad Commissioner Jon Rosenthal, 2873•Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Cory L. Carlyle, 17
Maggie Ellis, 2421
•Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2
Chari Kelly, 2874
•Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Kristen Hawkins, 2432
Gordan Goodman, 639
•Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Gisela D. Triana, 2952
•Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
Okey Anyiam, 2841
•Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
Audra Riley, 2901
•Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
Holly Taylor, 2861
•Member, State Board of Education, District 5
Abigail Gray, 560
Allison Bush, 630
Kevin Jackson, 317
Neto Longoria, 685
Stephanie Limon Bazan, 761
Victor Sampson, 131
•Texas State Senate
District 21
Judith Zaffirini, 2472
Cortney Jones, 749
•Texas State Senate
District 17
Mary Elizabeth Klenz, 1802
Frank Gomez III, 1078
Robert Salter, 240
•Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District
Jerry Zimmerer, 2846
•Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District Place 2, Tom Baker, 2828
•Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District Place 3 Marc M. Meyer, 2827
•Chief Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District,
Darlene Byrne, 2880
COUNTY-Democrat
•Criminal District Attorney Caldwell County, Fred H. Weber, 2868
•County Judge,
John G. Castillo, 2980
•County Clerk
Teresa Rodriguez, 3036
•Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3,
Anita DeLeon, 589
•County Commissioner Precinct No. 4,
Dyral Thomas, 638
•Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Yvette Mireles 658
Propositions on the Ballot included:
Proposition #1; Survey: Texas should expand Medicaid and ensure access to affordable healthcare for all, yes 3416 to no 80
Proposition #2; Survey: Texans should support humane and dignified immigration policies and pathways to citizenship, yes 3389 to no 96
Proposition #3; Survey: Texans should have the right to make their own decision, including reproductive rights, yes 3389 to no 96
Proposition #4; Survey: Texas should address the state’s housing crisis in affordability and access in both urban and rural communities.,yes 3389 to no 89
Proposition #5; Survey: Texas should fund all public schools at the same per-pupil rate as the national average., yes 3389 to no 149
Proposition #6; Survey: Secure online voter registration should be accessible to all eligible Texas residents. , yes 3274 to no 181
Proposition #7; Survey; Texas should have a clean and healthy environment that includes water, air, and biodiversity. Texas must preserve the state’s natural, cultural, scenic, and recreational resources, yes 3455 to no 26
Proposition #8; Survey: Texas should legalize cannabis for adults, and automatically expunge criminal records for past low-level cannabis offenses, yes 2844 to no 600
Proposition #9; Survey: Texas should at least raise salaries to the national average and should provide a cost-of-living increase based on the national Consumer Price Index every two years to current/retired school and state employees. yes 3309 to no 137
Proposition #10; Survey: Texas should ban racially motivated redistricting, ban mid-decade redistricting, and create non-partisan redistricting board to redraw lines every 10 years. yes 3264 to no 164
Proposition #11; Survey: The Working Class should be eligible for greater federal income tax relief and have their tax burden fairly shifted onto the wealthiest, yes 3335 to no 100
Proposition #12; Survey: Texas should expand accessible public transportation opportunities in rural and urban communities so residents can get to their workplaces, schools, and healthcare, yes 3323 to no 125
Proposition #13; Survey: Texas should prevent individuals with a history of domestic abuse from purchasing firearms by implementing “red flag” laws, yes 3379 to no 100
FEDERAL– Republican
•United States Senator Gulrez “Gus” Khan, 29
John O. Adefope, 14
Ken Paxton, 1427
Virgil John Bierschwale, 14
Wesley Hunt, 423
Anna Bender, 57
Sara Canady, 33
John Cornyn, 1530
•United States
Representative, District 27;
Michael Cloud, 2465
Chris Hatley, 636
STATE-Republican
Governor
Charles Andrew Crouch , 39
Nathaniel Welch, 12
Stephen Samuelson, 21
Ronnie Tullos, 11
Mark V. Goloby, 10
Arturo Espinosa, 48
Evelyn Brooks, 68
R.F. “Bob” Achgill, 8
Greg Abbott, 2929
Kenneth Hyde,29
Pete “Doc” Chambers, 366
•Lieutenant Governor
Esala Wueschner, 54
Dan Patrick, 2733
Perla Munoz Hopkins, 279
Timothy Mabry,354
•Attorney General
Chip Roy, 1279
Aaron Reitz,353
Joan Huffman, 541
Mayes Middleton, 1146
•Comptroller of Public Accounts
Christi Craddick, 952
Michael Berlanga, 138
Don Huffines, 1408
Kelly Hancock, 781
•Commissioner of the General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham, 2724
•Commissioner of
Agriculture
Sid Miller, 2007
Nate Sheets, 1188
•Railroad Commissioner Bo French, 433
Hawk Dunlap, 295
James (Jim) Matlock, 781
Jim Wright, 1179
Katherine Culbert,, 345
•Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Jimmy Blacklock, 2742
•Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2, Unexpired Term
James P. Sullivan 2695
•Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Kyle Hawkins, 2700
•Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Brett Busby, 2686
•Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
Alison Fox, 648
Thomas Smith, 833
Lesli Fitzpatrick, 718
Brent Coffee, 581
•Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
Kevin Patrick Yeary, 2619
•Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
John Messinger, 2119
Jennifer Balido, 697
•Member, State Board of Education, District 5
Mica Arellano, 2541
•Texas State Senate District 21
Julie Dahlberg, 2587
•Texas State Senate
District 17
Tom Glass, 1277
Stan Gerdes , 2111
•Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District
Scott Brister 2581
•Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District Place 2 Scott K. Field, 2576
•Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District Place 3 April Farris, 2567
•Chief Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District
Cory Liu, 2529
District Judge, 207th Judicial District
Tracie Wright Reneau, 2543
COUNTY-Republican
•County Judge
Ken Schawe, 1336
Hoppy Haden, 2122
•Judge, County Court at Law
Trey Hicks, 2831
•District Clerk
Juanita Allen, 2702
•County Treasurer
Darla Law, 2044
Gloria Garcia, 1295
•Justice of the Peace
Precinct No. 1
Matt Kiely, 953
•County Chair
Luz Riley, 2650
•County Commissioner Precinct No. 2
Rusty Horne, 1148
•Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2
Shanna Conley, 1062
•County Commissioner Precinct No. 4
Rob Ortiz, 322
Justice of the Peace 3
Alma Morales, 415
Proposition #1; Texas property taxes should be assessed at the purchase price and phased out entirely over the next six years through spending reductions, yes 3120 to 352 no
Proposition #2; Texas should require any local government budget that raises property taxes to be approved by voters at a November general election, yes 3322 to 196 no
Proposition #3; Texas should prohibit denial of healthcare or any medical service based solely on the patient’s vaccination status, yes 2406 to 586 no
Proposition #4; Texas should require its public schools to teach that life begins at fertilization, yes 2893 to 352 no
Proposition #5; Texas should ban gender, sexuality, and reproductive clinics and services in K-12 schools, yes 3146 to 356 no
Proposition #6; Texas should enact term limits on all elected officials, yes 3178 to 318 no
Proposition #7; Texas should ban the large-scale export or sale of our groundwater and surface water to any single private or public entity, yes 3299 to 184 no
Proposition #8; The Texas Legislature should reduce the burden of illegal immigration on taxpayers by ending public services for illegal aliens, yes 3315 to 213 no
Proposition #9; The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should stop awarding leadership positions, including committee and subcommittee chairmanships and vice chairmanships, to Democrats, yes 2671 to 792 no
Proposition #10; Texas should prohibit Sharia Law, yes 3206 to 222 no
According to the Caldwell County government website, voter turnout for Republican party was 3618 votes cast and for the Democrat party 3535 votes for the primary.
Caldwell County early voting and absentee totals show there are 27,212 registered voters in the county. Turnout for early came in as follows:
•Republican party tallied 2,267 total votes with 61 being absentee and 2,206 being early voting.
•Democrat party tallied very similar with 2,309 total votes with 119 being absentee and 2,190 being early voting.
Watch for final tallies and run off election news in future issues of the Lockhart Post-Register.