A Celebration of Texas History at Author’s Tea Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Stephen Hardin was the guest speaker. Photo by Anthony Collins.

Last Tuesday, the Irving Club brought together history, tradition, and a touch of whimsy as it hosted its annual Author’s Tea, welcoming renowned Texas historian Stephen L. Hardin as the featured speaker. This year’s gathering embraced a playful “Mad Hatter Texas” theme, blending literary charm with Lone Star pride in an event that was as engaging as it was memorable.

The setting itself carried a sense of history as rich as the stories shared that afternoon. The Irving Club and the local library are so deeply intertwined that it is difficult to think of one without the other. Founded in 1886 and named in honor of author Washington Irving, the club holds the distinction of being the second-oldest women’s federated club in Texas. By 1897, it had joined the newly formed Texas Federation of Women’s Clubs, with several of its members serving on the organization’s Board of Trustees. When the club held its first meeting in its current space on February 20, 1900, it marked the beginning of a legacy that continues to this day, one still reflected in the room’s original furnishings.

Into this historic space stepped Dr. Stephen L. Hardin, a scholar whose work has helped shape the understanding of Texas history for decades. A professor emeritus from McMurry University in Abilene, Hardin is widely respected for his extensive writing on the Texas Revolution and early Texas history. His ability to combine scholarly depth with an engaging, accessible style has earned him a broad readership and critical acclaim.

Hardin is a three-time recipient of the prestigious Summerfield G. Roberts Award, an achievement shared by only one other historian. His works, including Texian Iliad, have become essential reading for those seeking to understand the state’s past, with some even earning recognition on notable “must-read” Texas book lists. Beyond the page, Hardin has also brought history to wider audiences through television appearances on networks such as the History Channel and NBC’s TODAY show. He also served as a historical advisor for the film The Alamo, further cementing his role as a trusted voice in interpreting Texas heritage.

During the tea, Hardin spoke about his latest book, released in 2024, which explores the Runaway Scrape and its enduring impact on Texas identity. His remarks offered both insight and storytelling, drawing listeners into a pivotal moment in history while highlighting its lasting relevance.

The Irving Club’s Author’s Tea once again proved to be more than just a literary event, it was a celebration of history, community, and the enduring power of storytelling. In a room filled with echoes of the past, guests were reminded that history is not only preserved in books and furnishings, but also in the shared experiences that continue to bring people together.