Ascension Seton Lockhart Health Center celebrates clinic expansion with ribbon-cutting ceremony Share:







Ascension Seton Lockhart Health Center celebrated the completion of its clinic expansion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 15, bringing expanded healthcare access and dedicated internal medicine services to the growing Lockhart community. The expansion adds dedicated internal medicine services, expanded clinician staffing, including Physician Assistant Sarika Patel and Behavioral Health APP Anita Jesudass, and enhanced specialty care. This expansion offers greater convenience for residents, eliminating the need to travel long distances for quality care.

“We have a long-standing relationship with this community and remain deeply dedicated to serving its healthcare needs. As Lockhart continues to experience strong community growth, expanding local healthcare access and bringing in additional clinicians helps our patients continue to receive quality care close to home,” said Jace Jones, Chief Administrative Officer, Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis.

The event featured opening remarks, a blessing, special community presentations, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Ascension Seton Lockhart Health Center on Commerce Street offers comprehensive primary care services tailored to individuals and families, focusing on long-term wellness and personalized care. Their experienced care team provides treatment for common health conditions, minor illnesses, and injuries, alongside proactive preventive care such as annual exams, routine physicals, and vaccinations. In addition to general health maintenance, the clinic provides specialized support, including chronic disease management, to help patients effectively navigate ongoing health needs with a patient-centered approach.