Blue Bell’s Lone Star Scoop Tour in Lockhart Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Blue Bell Creameries is hitting the road once again, bringing sweet treats and community spirit to towns across Texas with its Lone Star Scoop Tour.

The 119-year-old company launched the tour in March, promising plenty of free Blue Bell ice cream and branded merchandise at stops scheduled throughout the year. Events are being held at retail locations and community gatherings across the Lone Star State.

“The tour is designed to celebrate our amazing fans and retail partners across the Lone Star State,” said Lauren Lewis, Blue Bell’s public relations manager. “We want to give back to the communities that have supported us for more than 100 years.”

The tour’s first stop took place March 1 at Fireman’s Park in Brenham, known as the Ice Cream Capital of Texas and home to Blue Bell Creameries. According to Lewis, kicking off the tour in Brenham was a meaningful way to begin. “We began the tour in our own backyard,” she said.

From there, the tour continued across Texas, including a stop in Lockhart on Thursday, March 19, where residents enjoyed free ice cream and received Blue Bell merchandise.

Additional stops are planned throughout the year, giving fans across the state a chance to take part in the celebration.

More information about tour dates, times and locations can be found at www.bluebell.com. The website also features details about Blue Bell products, which include more than 40 ice cream flavors, frozen snacks and other specialty items.

Founded in 1907 in Brenham, Blue Bell Creameries remains one of the top-selling ice cream manufacturers in the United States, despite distributing products in only 24 states. The company continues to produce its ice cream in facilities located in Brenham; Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; and Sylacauga, Alabama, while maintaining its long-standing commitment to quality.

Upcoming dates for this weekend’s locations:

March 26

•Walmart, 690 Old San Antonio Rd, Buda, TX 10 am-12pm

•Walmart, 9300 S IH-35 Austin, TX, 2-4 pm

March 27

•Randalls, 9911 Brodie Lane, Austin, TX 10am-12pm