Burn Ban remains in effect across the county:fireworks restrictions continue

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

A countywide burn ban that has been in place since mid-summer remains active, despite recent rainfall, according to county officials.

Caldwell County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel said the area has received some rain in recent weeks, but not enough to significantly reduce the risk of wildfires.

“Even though we’ve had some rainfall, the conditions are still too dry to lift the burn ban,” Rangel said. “The potential for grass and brush fires remains high across the county.”

Under the current burn ban, residents are urged to use caution with any activity that could spark a fire. While certain types of fireworks are still permitted in unincorporated areas of the county, officials emphasized that fireworks with sticks or fins are prohibited due to the increased fire danger they pose.

County officials are also reminding residents within the Lockhart city limits, and those nearby that city ordinances strictly prohibit the discharge of fireworks within 5,000 feet of the city limits.

Emergency management officials encourage residents to stay informed, follow all local regulations, and prioritize safety during dry conditions. Violations of burn bans or fireworks restrictions can result in fines and may endanger lives and property.

The burn ban will remain in effect until conditions improve enough to safely reduce the risk of wildfires. Residents are advised to monitor county updates for any changes.