Burn ban still off, but dry conditions cause warnings

By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Caldwell County has only experienced one wildfire in the past 10 days, Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel said at Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, However, Rangel said the continuous high temperatures, many days in triple-digits, and no forecast of rain until July 6 should make anyone burning to take all precautions necessary.

“Getting these high temperatures, the grass is gonna dry pretty quick,” Rangel said. “I recommend farmers and ranchers check their equipment and make sure they’re greased good. Also, trucks dragging heavy equipment need to be aware if they are giving off sparks in the grass.”

The recent fire was caused by a lightning strike in the area of Stairtown.

Rangel, who said the next rain in the forecast was not until July 6-8., expects temperatures to be near or above 100 degrees for “a couple more” weeks.

The burn ban remains off until at least the next Commissioners Court (July 11).

In other business:

Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden read a proclamation commemorating the 17th anniversary of the death of U.S. Army Private First Class Kristian Menchaca, who has a portion of SH 21 between Highway 80 and Yarrington Road named in his memory, “PFC Kristian Menchaca Memorial Highway.”

Before enlisting in the Army, Menchaca furthered his education by attending the Gary Job Corps Center in San Marcos from September 2004 to February 2005, earning a GED Certificate and completing the Security Officer program, and during his training, Menchaca volunteered his time and talents at a number of local events, including the Sights and Sounds of Christmas and the Chisholm Trail Roundup.

Upon Graduation from Gary Job Corps, Menchaca joined the Army. In 2006, while assigned to the 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, Menchaca was killed following an insurgent attack on a U.S. Army checkpoint south of Baghdad, Iraq, and was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Prisoner of War medals.

Tom Bonn was reappointed to the Bluebonnet Trails Community Services Board of Trustees.