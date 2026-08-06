Caldwell County Constable’s office mourns the loss of Environmental Crimes Investigator Ryan McKnight Share:







LULING, Texas — It is with profound sadness that the Caldwell County Constable’s Office, Precinct 2, announces the passing of Environmental Crimes Investigator Ryan McKnight, who tragically lost his life in a drowning accident while on a personal outing in Uvalde County on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

Investigator McKnight served as the Environmental Crimes Investigator for the Caldwell County Constable’s Office, Precinct 2, where he worked tirelessly to protect the citizens, communities, and natural resources of Caldwell County. His work included investigating illegal dumping, environmental violations, and other quality-of-life offenses, while also supporting prevention, education, and community outreach efforts.

Through that work, Ryan developed strong working relationships with local, state, and regional law enforcement agencies, volunteer fire departments, public safety partners, Prairie Lea ISD, Lockhart ISD, and numerous community organizations through collaborative programs and initiatives. His professionalism, integrity, and willingness to serve made him a respected and trusted partner throughout the region.

Ryan was known for his exceptional work ethic, his servant’s heart, and his unwavering commitment to helping others. He was a valued teammate, a dedicated public servant, and someone who earned the respect and friendship of everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.

Constable Paul Easterling released the following statement:

“Ryan was much more than our Environmental Crimes Investigator – he was a valued member of our Constable’s Office family. He approached every assignment with dedication, integrity, and a servant’s heart. Whether he was working alongside our deputies, assisting another law enforcement agency, supporting a volunteer fire department, or participating in programs with Prairie Lea ISD or Lockhart ISD, Ryan was always willing to help. His passing is a tremendous loss to our office, our public safety partners, the school communities we served, and the citizens of Caldwell County. We are grateful for Ryan’s service, his friendship, and the lasting impact he made on our office and this community.”

The Caldwell County Constable’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the McKnight family, our law enforcement partners, volunteer fire departments, Prairie Lea ISD, Lockhart ISD, and everyone whose life was touched by Ryan’s friendship, dedication, and service.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date, with the family’s permission.