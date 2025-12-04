Coats for Kids: Bringing 35 Years of warmth to Lockhart Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

In Lockhart, kindness doesn’t just show up with a smile, sometimes, it shows up in the form of a warm winter coat. For the past 35 years, the Coats for Kids program has been making sure that no child in Lockhart faces the cold without one.

It all began at First Christian Church in Lockhart, when volunteers noticed that some children needed coats for the winter months. The first year was humble: a handful of coats were washed, cleaned, or purchased, then distributed from Plum Creek Elementary. From there, the program moved into the church’s fellowship hall, and as it grew, the location shifted.

When Covid arrived, distribution moved to the Lions Club building on Bufkin, and more recently, the Methodist Church gymnasium on San Antonio Street has become home base. “When they told me I couldn’t do it during Covid, all I could hear was my dad in heaven saying, ‘You know what you’re gonna have to do.’ So, we had it at the Lions Club that year but could only allow five in at a time. But we still had it,” said organizer Clint Mohle.

Unlike other coat drives where families must bring vouchers or proof of assistance, Coats for Kids has always kept things simple. “I don’t think myself or any other individual has the right to judge people,” says Mohle. “I just hope people are honest and don’t try to abuse the goodness and generosity of those who give.” “All we ask is, are you in need of a coat?”

Today, the program doesn’t just offer coats. It provides brand-new jackets, socks, gloves, beanies, and even blankets all at no cost.

“I can guarantee that any and all money donated to Coats for Kids is used ONLY for this program,” Mohle emphasizes.

What the community sees on distribution day, rows of coats neatly organized by size and color, takes weeks of preparation. Volunteers from across Lockhart and surrounding churches pitch in to sort, fold, and prepare. “We range from men’s XXL to zip-up onesies for 0 to 6 months old. You never know what’s coming through the door,” states Mohle.

“It’s an ecumenical and Lockhart-wide effort,” Mohle explains. “Most people tell me how much they enjoyed doing it, and most hopefully return.”

“The challenges keep us always trying to do better… but the goal has never changed, to make sure no child in Lockhart is cold because they don’t have a coat,” says Mohle

In its 35 years, Coats for Kids has touched several generations of families and has given away over 6,000 coats. Children who once received coats are now parents, returning with their own kids to pick up warm gear.

Mohle, who has been at the heart of the effort since its early years, admits he thinks often about the future of the program. “I’m getting old,” he says with a laugh. “One day I hope someone says, ‘Hey old man, we got this.’ Then I can just meet, greet, and visit with people.”

“This is truly a mission of love by the citizens of Lockhart. I want to turn it over to somebody, but I don’t want to turn it over to just anybody,” Mohle claims.

The entire event only requires an October through mid-December time of operation, but noted donations are the key, whether from businesses or individuals according to Mohle.

Donations and volunteers make the giveaway possible. “There is a lot of love and care about this town,” Mohle said. “It is amazing the love and compassion in this town.”

This year’s distribution day is scheduled for Saturday, December 13, and the event is expected to once again take place at the Methodist Church gymnasium on San Antonio Street.

Want to be part of the warmth? Donations of money, new coats, or volunteer hours are always welcome.

For questions, or to donate, call or text: Clint Mohle – 512-995-8757