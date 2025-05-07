Caldwell County Grand Jury Report
Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office Grand Jury
April 9, 2025
JAHDIEL ESAU ALVARADO ISQUEM, 20, Del Valle, Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle
CHRISTIAN NATHANIEL ESTRADA, 18, Lockhart, Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm Individual
MARTINO NATIVIDAD GALINDO, 46, Prairie Lea, Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More
MIKE DAVILA, 49, Austin, Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulate
ADRIAN GUTIERREZ, 34, Lockhart, Burglary of a Building
ANTONIO LEIVAS, IV, 26, Maxwell, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
RANDALL CHARLES ALTON, 49, San Antonio, Possession of a Controlled Substance
BENJAMIN BALBOA, 18, Lockhart, Possession of a Controlled Substance
SAMUEL JOEL CAMPBELL, 18, Lockhart, Possession of a Controlled Substance
ORLANDO DIAZ-BARCENAS, 20, Dale, Possession of a Controlled Substance
EPIFANIO RAMIREZ, SR., 63, San Marcos, Possession of a Controlled Substance
COURTNIE FAYE SMITH, 24, Luling, Possession of a Controlled Substance
GREGORY ALEXANDER SUAREZ, 34, Luling, Evading Arrest Detention with Previous Conviction
MICHELLE JOAN WENSKE, 36, Yoakum, Possession of a Controlled Substance
JACOB AUSTIN WIMBERLY, 26, Austin, Possession of a Controlled Substance