Caldwell County Grand Jury Report

Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office Grand Jury

April 9, 2025

JAHDIEL ESAU ALVARADO ISQUEM, 20, Del Valle, Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle

CHRISTIAN NATHANIEL ESTRADA, 18, Lockhart, Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm Individual

MARTINO NATIVIDAD GALINDO, 46, Prairie Lea, Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More

MIKE DAVILA, 49, Austin, Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulate

ADRIAN GUTIERREZ, 34, Lockhart, Burglary of a Building

ANTONIO LEIVAS, IV, 26, Maxwell, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

RANDALL CHARLES ALTON, 49, San Antonio, Possession of a Controlled Substance

BENJAMIN BALBOA, 18, Lockhart, Possession of a Controlled Substance

SAMUEL JOEL CAMPBELL, 18, Lockhart, Possession of a Controlled Substance

ORLANDO DIAZ-BARCENAS, 20, Dale, Possession of a Controlled Substance

EPIFANIO RAMIREZ, SR., 63, San Marcos, Possession of a Controlled Substance

COURTNIE FAYE SMITH, 24, Luling, Possession of a Controlled Substance

GREGORY ALEXANDER SUAREZ, 34, Luling, Evading Arrest Detention with Previous Conviction

MICHELLE JOAN WENSKE, 36, Yoakum, Possession of a Controlled Substance

JACOB AUSTIN WIMBERLY, 26, Austin, Possession of a Controlled Substance