Carver teacher awarded $1,000 scholarship







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Diana Kuhns, a teacher at Carver Early Education Center has been recognized for her dedication to education with a $1,000 scholarship from the Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA).

Kuhns is new to the teaching profession and was selected as a recipient after submitting an application highlighting her commitment to innovative instruction and student success. The scholarship program is designed to support educators who are just beginning their careers in the classroom.

According to TRTA, the organization’s goal is to encourage and assist new-to-profession teachers while promoting creativity and innovation in education. Scholarships are awarded to applicants who demonstrate promise and a passion for teaching.

Kuhns’ recognition reflects both her hard work and the impact she is already making in early childhood education. School leaders say the award is an exciting achievement and a proud moment for the campus community.