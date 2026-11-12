Chisholm Trail Turkey Trot returns to Lockhart Nov. 21 Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and before everyone sits down for turkey, dressing, and all the fixings, Lockhart residents will have a chance to get outside, stretch their legs, and maybe even win a turkey for their holiday dinner. The annual Chisholm Trail Turkey Trot returns to Lockhart State Park on Saturday, Nov. 21, beginning at 9 a.m. The popular event brings families, runners, walkers, and outdoor enthusiasts together for a morning of exercise, friendly competition, and a little holiday fun. Hosted by Lockhart State Park in partnership with Chisholm Trail BBQ, the Turkey Trot has become a fun way for the community to kick off the Thanksgiving season.

Participants can choose between a one-mile walk or run and a 5K course that winds through the park. Both events begin near park headquarters at 9 a.m. The one-mile route follows the paved golf course paths, making it a good choice for families with younger children or anyone wanting a relaxing morning walk. The 5K takes runners along the park’s nature trails, where rocky sections and a few steep areas provide a little more of a workout. There’s no need to be an experienced runner to participate. Whether someone is looking to set a personal record or simply enjoy some fresh air with family and friends, everyone is welcome. Leashed dogs can also join the fun, and children younger than 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

And for those who need a little extra motivation to pick up the pace, there are turkeys on the line. Chisholm Trail BBQ will provide free turkeys to the top three male and female finishers in the 5K, while the first-place male and female runners will also receive trophies provided by Fast Signs. Everyone who participates will receive a raffle ticket at check-in for a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses. DJ Bustin’ Loose will keep the music going throughout the morning, and Chisholm Trail BBQ plans to have a food truck on hand selling tacos and coffee. The awards ceremony and raffle drawing will begin at 10 a.m., and winners must be present to collect their prizes.

Like many events around Lockhart, the Turkey Trot gets plenty of support from local businesses. This year’s sponsors include Chisholm Trail BBQ, Lil’ Charlie’s, All Things Face Esthetic Lounge, Henry’s Restaurant, El Rey Crawfish & Oyster Bar, Guadalajara’s Mexican Restaurant, Texas Oil Express, Honey’s Bloom Bar, Fast Signs and Bluebonnet Electric. Their involvement helps make the morning more than just a race, giving families another opportunity to come together and enjoy what makes Lockhart a special place to live.

There is no additional fee to participate beyond regular park admission, which is $3 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. Advance race registration isn’t required, but participants should check in at park headquarters between 7 and 8:45 a.m. Organizers encourage everyone to arrive early and carpool when possible. The event will go on rain or shine.

For anyone looking to get a head start on burning a few Thanksgiving calories, enjoy a morning outdoors, or simply spend time with friends and neighbors, the Chisholm Trail Turkey Trot is a good way to do it. And if you’re fast enough, you might just go home with the turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. For more information, contact Lockhart State Park at (512) 398-3479.