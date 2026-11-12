City Council decides on sidewalks, community programs Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

From the growing traffic along State Park Road to new neighborhoods taking shape around town, Lockhart residents are seeing firsthand how quickly their community is changing. With that growth comes the need for safer sidewalks, expanded city services, and better planning for the future. Those priorities were part of the discussion during the Lockhart City Council’s Thursday, Nov. 5 meeting, where council members approved several measures aimed at addressing everyday needs while preparing for continued development.

One of the meeting’s highlights was a proposed sidewalk improvement project along State Park Road and San Jacinto Street. Council authorized the city to apply for funding through the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program. The proposal includes a 10-foot-wide sidewalk along State Park Road and a 4-foot-wide sidewalk along San Jacinto Street. The improvements would provide safer walking routes and better pedestrian access in areas where continued growth is increasing the need for infrastructure improvements. Construction would depend on the city receiving grant funding.

Council also approved a partnership with the AARP Foundation’s Senior Community Service Employment Program, which provides temporary job training opportunities for eligible older adults. Under the agreement, participants will gain workplace experience while helping with operations at the Lockhart Welcome Center and other qualifying city activities. The program offers participants an opportunity to develop new skills while providing additional support for city services.

The proposed Harken development by Hillwood Communities was also on the agenda. Council approved a development agreement for the 1,111.2-acre project located east of U.S. Highway 183 and west of Dry Creek Road. A separate agreement and project and finance plan involving Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) No. 2 was approved to help fund eligible infrastructure improvements. Caldwell County will now consider whether to participate in the financing arrangement.

In other business, council members approved adjustments to the city’s 2027 meeting calendar. Meetings that conflict with city holidays or scheduled events will be rescheduled to avoid those conflicts. While the meeting included several routine items, the decisions reflected some of the challenges and opportunities facing Lockhart as more families and businesses move into the area. Improving sidewalks, expanding community programs, and planning for future development remain important parts of preparing the city for continued growth.